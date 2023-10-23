Highlights Sunderland faces a tough challenge against top-of-the-table Leicester City, with three defeats in their last five games.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will retain his position as the team's number one despite recent struggles.

Key players, such as Abdoullah Ba and Jack Clarke, will be relied upon to contribute offensively in order to secure a positive result.

Sunderland AFC are back in Championship action on Tuesday night as they travel to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Black Cats suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat on Saturday as they were beaten by Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

That means it is now three defeats in their last five league games for Sunderland and back-to-back defeats.

They now face a Leicester side that is sitting at the top of the table with 33 points, having just lost one game so far this season.

The Black Cats have a tough task on their hands, and therefore, Tony Mowbray will have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to his team.

Here, we have looked at the possible Sunderland starting XI for their game against Leicester City…

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has cemented himself as Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper, and despite a tough spell, that isn’t going to change on Tuesday night.

RB: Niall Huggins

Huggins has featured a lot for the Black Cats this season, as their injuries in defence have caused players to play in unfamiliar roles.

The defender returned to the starting XI on Saturday, and it is likely he will keep his place for the game against the Foxes.

CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard was an injury concern for the game against Stoke, but he managed to pull through unscathed. He will be expected to start once again in midweek as Sunderland keeps an eye on his fitness.

CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has played in a variety of roles for Sunderland, but it seems he has now nailed down a place at centre-back.

He is an important player in Mowbray’s team, and the Sunderland boss will be relying on his experience for this mouth-watering clash.

LB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every game for Sunderland in the Championship, whether that be at right-back or left-back.

That run is expected to continue as he plays in the more unfamiliar role of left-back.

RM: Abdoullah Ba

Ba has really stepped up this season, as his performances have meant he has been a regular in the starting XI.

The midfielder already has two goals to his name, and he will be looking to add to that against the Foxes from the right of a four-man midfield.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil missed the game at the Bet365 Stadium as he was suspended, but he is back available on Tuesday night, and he will be expected to start.

The midfielder has been important this season, and he is therefore likely going to take the place of Pierre Ekwah.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has taken to life at the Stadium of Light really well, and despite being 18, he is already a very important player for the team.

Mowbray will be once again relying on him and Neil to control the game from the midfield.

LM: Jack Clarke

Clarke grabbed Sunderland’s only goal on Saturday, and he will be looked at again as Sunderland's best threat in front of goal.

The winger has really taken his game to the next level, and he will continue to be a threat from that left-hand side.

ST: Mason Burstow

Burstow was on the bench for the game against Stoke, coming on in the final 24 minutes.

In this game against Leicester, Mowbray may look to play with a more recognised forward and bring in the Chelsea loanee in place of Alex Pritchard.

ST: Patrick Roberts

While Roberts is likely going to keep his place in the team, as he started the last game in the front two.

He could be partnered with Burstow for this game, as Roberts looks to try and get back to the heights of last season.