Sunderland proved that their 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City over a week ago at home was merely a blip as they comfortably dispatched Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

The Black Cats took advantage of the Owls' struggles and fired in three first half goals to win 3-0 at Hillsborough, putting them fourth in the Championship table after nine matches played.

Matches are coming thick and fast for the Wearsiders though and on Wednesday evening, another struggling side in the form of Watford will make the trip to the Stadium of Light - let's take a look to see how Tony Mowbray may line his side up against the Hornets.

11 GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has developed into one of the top goalkeepers in the Championship and has kept three clean sheets so far this season.

10 RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started in every single league match so far and has recovered well after an opening day sending off against Ipswich, but with deadline day signing Timothee Pembele working his way towards a debut, the Northern Irishman will need to continue performing at a high standard.

9 CB: Dan Ballard

A colossus at the back, Ballard added to his goal tally against Sheffield Wednesday with an early header, but he and his centre-back partner will have their hands full against Mileta Rajovic on Wednesday.

8 CB: Luke O'Nien

With the aforementioned Rajovic standing at 6 ft 4 in, the much smaller O'Nien could be targeted here, but he's come up against these types of forwards before and he should be able to cope.

7 LB: Niall Huggins

Due to an injury to Dennis Cirkin, who remains sidelined, Huggins has been given an unexpected chance to shine at left-back.

Despite being a natural left footer, Huggins is doing just fine for now but his place will no doubt be lost when Cirkin is fit and available once more.

6 CM: Dan Neil

A mainstay in the starting 11, Neil scored a great goal against Blackburn recently and should get his regular midfield partner back for the visit of Watford.

5 CM: Pierre Ekwah

After a fantastic opening few matches of the season, including netting a brace against Southampton, Ekwah has not been seen since being withdrawn in the early stages of last month's contest with Queens Park Rangers.

The Frenchman has been sidelined with a dead leg and Mowbray has been taking no chances with him, but he could be ready this week to return and it would give Alex Pritchard a rest.

4 RW: Patrick Roberts

Roberts returned to the starting line-up against Sheffield Wednesday and had some moments and touches of quality - he is yet to score or assist this season however.

3 CAM: Jobe Bellingham

The 18-year-old is developing every week and showing a maturity beyond his years.

The teenager will be expected to keep his spot in the starting 11, although the likes of Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba, as well as new signing Adil Aouchiche are all options here.

2 LW: Jack Clarke

One of the first names on the team-sheet, Clarke's reputation grew with two goals against Wednesday to take his tally to seven for the season already from just nine league appearances.

1 ST: Mason Burstow

Despite not scoring just yet, Burstow showed class against Sheffield Wednesday by not only supplying Clarke with a long pass for his first goal, but he also won the penalty with a sublime turn in the box.

The goals should come for the Chelsea loanee, but he has Ukrainian striker Naziriy Rusyn now breathing down his neck.