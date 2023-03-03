Pritchard misses out, 4-2-3-1: The Sunderland XI that Mowbray should field v Stoke City

Sunderland will be aiming to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Coventry City when they face Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Jamie Allen secured a 2-1 win for the Sky Blues in last weekend’s meeting with the Black Cats.

Having experienced a blip in form at the end of February, Sunderland are now five points adrift of the play-off places and will have to embark on a winning run in order to close this particular gap.

After witnessing his side’s display against Coventry, it will be interesting to see whether Tony Mowbray opts to make any significant alterations to his team on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Sunderland could line up in their showdown with the Potters.

Check out our predicted XI below…

Given that Mowbray has opted to deploy the 4-2-3-1 formation in each of the club’s last three league games, it would not be at all surprising if he sticks with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will be aiming to claim his 11th league clean-sheet of the season against the Potters.

Danny Batth and Dan Ballard will be tasked with keeping Stoke’s attacking players quiet in their centre-back roles.

Aji Alese and Trai Hume meanwhile are expected to line up in the full-back positions.

Whereas Edouard Michut is likely to retain a place in the side, Dan Neil could potentially make way for Luke O’Nien if Mowbray wants some more defensive cover in the heart of midfield.

Alex Pritchard will miss out on a place in the club’s starting eleven once again as Amad Diallo will feature in a more advanced central role behind striker Joe Gelhardt.

Pritchard has been deployed as a substitute in four of his last six league appearances and has not scored a goal for Sunderland since their meeting with Millwall in December.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts will be tasked with providing some creativity from their wide positions.

As for Gelhardt, he will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance in front of Sunderland’s supporters.

Since joining the club on loan from Leeds United earlier this year, Gelhardt has managed to provide two direct goal contributions in six appearances.

