Highlights Birmingham City appoint Tony Mowbray as manager, giving him the opportunity to assess his squad and make additions in the January transfer window.

The club made significant money in the summer through player transfers and may use some of these funds to strengthen the squad.

Three potential transfers are predicted, including Alex Pritchard joining Birmingham City and Jordan James moving to Atalanta, indicating potential changes in the squad.

Birmingham City will look to make the most of the January transfer window after appointing their new manager.

With Tony Mowbray now in place, he will now have the opportunity to assess his side before adding to his squad and you would think Tom Wagner would make some funds available after backing John Eustace during the summer.

Several players arrived permanently during the summer transfer window but plenty of money was raised in the summer through the transfers of the Bellingham brothers and Tahith Chong - with the latter moving to Luton Town.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Mowbray will be hoping to use some of this money to put his stamp on the squad and bringing in some new faces could make all the difference for Blues who only won two games under his predecessor Wayne Rooney.

There may also be some movement out of the club, with one of their key men being heavily linked with an exit from St Andrew's.

We have predicted three transfers that may happen between now and the end of the month.

In: Alex Pritchard from Sunderland

Pritchard sees his contract run out at Sunderland this year and with this in mind, he could be a reasonably cheap addition for Blues.

Mowbray previously worked with the attacking midfielder at the Stadium of Light and that's a position the Midlands side may want to strengthen to provide them with extra firepower in the final third.

Even if Jay Stansfield stays, bringing in another player who can contribute in the final third could be useful.

And the 30-year-old has registered one goal and five assists in 21 league appearances this term, which isn't a bad total.

Pritchard may not be young but he should be able to perform well at this level for the next few years.

Out: Jordan James to Atalanta

James has been heavily linked to Atalanta and numerous journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, believe the Welshman is open to this potential switch to Italy.

With this in mind, as well as the Serie A side's desperation to get a deal over the line, it wouldn't be a shock if the 19-year-old moves on during this transfer window.

Blues have shown a willingness to cash in on a young star in recent times, with Jobe Bellingham moving on to the Black Cats.

James has made much more of an impact this term than Bellingham did throughout his stay at St Andrew's - but every player has their price and Atalanta may not give up on him until after the deadline.

Out: Scott Hogan to Sheffield Wednesday

It feels like a shake-up is needed in Birmingham's forward department to get them competing at the top end of the table.

Hogan sees his contract expire at the end of June and he has been linked with a switch to Sheffield Wednesday in recent times.

At the moment, Stansfield has stayed put and that's ideal for Blues who have seen him shine this season.

If they can fill Hogan's space with another striker, that could work out well for Mowbray's men.

They won't generate a huge fee for the Irishman - but he may be on a decent salary and that's one reason why it may be good to offload him.