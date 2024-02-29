The takeover of West Bromwich Albion has been completed by Shilen Patel has been completed, and there is one thing that football pundit Carlton Palmer thinks they should be getting on with.

Patel is now the official owner of West Brom. The club released a statement on Wednesday night which announced that Bilkul Football WBA, the enterprise set up by the Florida-based businessman, and his father, had bought Guochuan Lai's 87.8% stake in the club.

The 43-year-old said, first and foremost, their top priority is to get the club back to the Premier League. Albion were in the top flight of English football when they were bought by Lai, but they have only been there for two full seasons since, both of which saw them get relegated back to the Championship.

This season, West Brom have put themselves in the best position, within reason, to get promoted back to the Prem. Palmer believes that there is another, more pressing, issue to be dealt with at the club that would help them get there, if resolved properly.

Carlton Palmer: West Brom's top priority

The former England midfielder, who started his professional career with the Baggies, believes that sorting out the various expiring contracts of key players should be the first thing that the new ownership should be looking to do.

"The West Brom takeover is now complete, which is fantastic news for the club and the supporters," said Palmer. "The manager, Corberan, has done a brilliant job to make the team competitive this season; they have been absolutely outstanding.

"The priority now is to get the players out of contract at the end of the season signed up. Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, and Matt Phillips all need to have their contract positions resolved. These out-of-contract players are going to be coveted by other teams because they have been outstanding for West Brom. But they now have to get on with it and get these players re-signed.

"Should they get in the play-offs, which I'm convinced, if they carry on their current form, that they will be, you don't want a situation where they're worried about picking up injuries, worried about going into a tackle, and thinking about moving on to pastures new. You want to settle that down, so everything is clear going forward.

"West Brom are on 56 points, Hull have 54, Norwich have 52, Preston are on 52, and Coventry are on 51. Over the next 14 games, they're going to have to keep up their form. Preston have won four of their last six, Norwich have only lost one of their last six, as have Hull; they're hot on their heels. West Brom need to maintain pace, and hopefully they'll be in the play-offs.

"So the priority is to get these key players locked down, so the results can be consistent."

New ownership may be hesitant to enter into new contract negotiations

Agents that are associated with players across the club would have had their ears pricked up by the news of a new owner whose family office is worth £1.53 billion. They will likely try and broker more money for their players, and, in turn, themselves, because they know that the new bosses have a bit more paper in their backpockets.

It wouldn't be wrong of the new owners to try and tie down their best performing players. As Palmer said, giving players the security that they're looking for is a good way to keep them settled in these nervous last few months of the season. But they should, and probably will, be wary of the cash vultures that may be circling them upon arrival.

The Patel's should also be hesitant as to the players they offer contracts to. All the aforementioned players - Bartley, Kipre, Mowatt, and Phillips - have performed well, but Carlos Corberan has been working on a tight budget since arriving. Now those purse strings should be much more loose, and he may be able to attract better quality players.

What the Spaniard has been able to do to the likes of Kipre and Mowatt, who weren't exactly in the good graces of many Albion fans, has been tremendous. He's been able to turn them into very valuable assets for the club.

Corberan has got them to such a good league position with limited resources. If the board, and the manager, feel that these new resources could go out and get better players in the summer, then they may be hesitant to reward a couple of the squad members who want new deals.