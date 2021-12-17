Pring starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Huddersfield on Saturday

Bristol City had the last laugh at the MKM Stadium last weekend as Matty James’ injury-time goal ensured their Championship tie with Hull City ended as a 2-2 draw.

Neither side came out of the match with a whole lot of credit but a one point on the road against a side that had won four of their last five league games will be a satisfactory one for the Robins.

Tomorrow, they’re back at Ashton Gate for the visit of Huddersfield Town and the hosts will be searching for just a fourth home win under Nigel Pearson.

Carlos Corberan’s side have flirted with the top six this season but are winless in their last four and have slipped down into 10th in what is a very congested middle of the table.

Pearson won’t want to understimate the Terriers and with that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI that he may name on Saturday…

Captain Dan Bentley did not have his best game in a Robins shirt against Hull but it would be a shock to see him lose his place between the sticks tomorrow.

Likewise it looks set to be an unchanged back three for City, though Zak Vyner struggled against the Tigers and may be someone that Pearson looks to replace in the coming weeks.

The two changes we’re predicting for Saturday’s game against the Terriers are on the flanks. Alex Scott was forced off with a calf injury against Hull and though he will be available, we may see George Tanner regain his starting place after coming off the bench last weekend.

Pearson has revealed that Callum O’Dowda is struggling with a groin issue and with depth on the left flank, it would be strange for them to risk him so we should see Cam Pring back in the XI.

The rest of the side are likely to reprise their roles, with Matty James pairing Han-Noah Massengo in midfield despite recent positive news concerning the fitness of Andy King, who is expected to be back by Boxing Day.

Up top, Andi Weimann will likely play in a deeper role behind Chris Martin and Antoine Semenyo once again – with the latter likely boosted in confidence after scoring his first of the season against Hull.

Victory tomorrow could see City climb up the table significantly, which would be a relief given things haven’t been plain sailing for them so far.