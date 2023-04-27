Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has claimed he will "always be a Blades fan" but that he didn't want to think about his Bramall Lane future when pressed on it after Paul Heckingbottom's side won promotion back to the Premier League last night.

United hosted play-off chasing West Bromwich Albion in South Yorkshire on Wednesday night knowing that a victory would confirm their top flight return. Sander Berge broke the deadlock just before the hour while Anel Ahmedhodzic bagged the second in the 76th minute.

Prince Abdullah's reaction to Sheffield United promotion

Speaking to talkSPORT's Alan Biggs, the Blades owner revealed his elation at the club's promotion back to the big time.

He said: "I couldn’t be happier or more proud. It took a lot of pain. We had to put everything into it. The Championship is damn difficult. It’s brutal."

Prince Abdullah was also pressed on his future amid ongoing uncertainty concerning a potential takeover deal but refused to be drawn on the topic, only emphasising his love for United.

He said: "I want to be happy today. I don’t want to think about any of that. Tomorrow will take care of itself. I love the club and I’ll always be a Blades fan.”

Reports emerged yesterday that Dozy Mmobousi's £115 million takeover was set to collapse.

According to the Daily Mail, a breakdown in the relationship between Mmobousi and Prince Abdullah has put the deal in serious jeopardy despite the African businessman having already allegedly invested millions to help them meet financial targets.

Yorkshire Live has reported that the Blades are moving on from the prospective owner and his attempted takeover as they focus on their return to the Premier League.

Could Prince Abdullah stay on as Sheffield United owner?

The financial reward for returning to the Premier League should ease the Blades' recent issues and may well mean that the current owner decides against selling the club this summer after all.

How long they can continue to progress as a club with Prince Abdullah at the helm is a subject for debate but we should find out more about his plans in the coming weeks.

For now, the full focus has to be ensuring they're ready for the 2023/24 Premier League season.