Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is still hoping to sell the Championship club despite their promotion to the Premier League and issues with Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover attempt, according to the Daily Mail.

It is said that the process could take several months.

Prince Abdullah's stance on Sheffield United sale

United clinched their promotion back to the English top flight on Wednesday as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Bramall Lane to secure second spot.

The Blades owner was pressed on his plans after promotion had been concerned but refused to be drawn on his future, instead emphasising his love for the South Yorkshire club.

He told Alan Biggs of talkSPORT: “I want to be happy today. I don’t want to think about any of that. Tomorrow will take care of itself. I love the club and I’ll always be a Blades fan.”

However, a report from the Daily Mail has now revealed that Prince Abdullah is still hoping to sell the club but the process is expected to take several months.

United's success this season has been achieved despite ongoing financial issues at Bramall Lane - with a transfer embargo imposed by the EFL after they failed to keep up with payments owed to other sides for transfers.

It appears Prince Abdullah will have to find another buyer if he is to sell soon as talks with Mmobousi over a £115 million takeover are said to have collapsed as a result of a breakdown in the relationship between the current Blades owner and his potential successor.

The report claims that a legal battle could be forthcoming as the African businessman has pumped millions of his own money into the club during negotiations, which helped ensure that players were paid on time.

Sheffield United summer transfer plans

The collapse of Mmobousi's takeover and the timeline of a potential new deal look likely to impact the Blades' summer transfer plans.

The Daily Mail has reported that there is concern among the United players that they won't be paid their promotion bonuses on time - with the first central payment from the Premier League not due until mid-July.

If cash-flow issues are still impacting the club then you have to think they may be limited in the transfer market until that central payment comes through.

Paul Heckingbottom has highlighted the importance of moving early in the summer transfer window but they may not be able to do that this time around.