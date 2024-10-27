Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has been involved at Bramall Lane since 2013, and despite the fact that his tenure may be coming to an end, he still boasts an impressive fortune.

Prince Abdullah purchased a 50 percent stake in Sheffield United for just £1 in September 2013, becoming co-chairman alongside Kevin McCabe while the club was languishing in the third tier of English football.

Six years later, after more than a year of negotiations with McCabe, he took 100 percent ownership of the club, including the stadium and academy facilities, after winning a legal case against his partner in the United Kingdom's High Court, which enabled him to buy the remaining shares for £5 million.

The Blades have won promotion to the Premier League twice during Prince Abdullah's time at the club, and while they have since returned to the Championship, he contributed to one of the best seasons in the club's recent history when they finished ninth in the top flight in 2020.

The Saudi Arabian owner has also controlled other clubs, including Belgian side K. Beerschot V.A., Al Hilal United in Dubai, and Kerala United in India, showing that his wealth is matched by his passion for football.

How Prince Abdullah made his fortune

Prince Abdullah did not make his money from oil like several other Middle Eastern football owners.

Instead, the 59-year-old made his fortune by manufacturing paper, having founded the SPMC Group in 1989, which went on to become one of the largest companies in the Middle East.

The SPMC Group did around £300 million in sales during the second quarter of 2022, highlighting how successful Prince Abdullah's company has become in the industry.

He sold his shares in the company in 2016, allowing him to direct more of his attention to football and focus on developing Sheffield United on and off the pitch.

In 2013, The Telegraph reported that Prince Abdullah had a personal fortune of $18 billion, but he played down those rumours in an interview with the Daily Mail that same year, confirming that he in fact only had hundreds of millions to his name.

"I've read the coverage about me buying United and seen the stereotype, again, of a Saudi who can call upon $18 billion," said Prince Abdullah.

"I tell you what. If I was worth $18 billion, I would have bought the 49ers and Arsenal!"

The Daily Mail later reported that Prince Abdullah had a net worth of £198 million, which would explain why he took over at Bramall Lane rather than the Emirates.

Prince Abdullah's ownership could be nearing an end

More than 10 years since he first bought a stake in Sheffield United, it looks as though Prince Abdullah's time as owner could be coming to an end.

A recent update from The Star confirmed that he 'remains hopeful' of a deal to sell the club being completed, amid long-standing interest from a consortium which includes US-based businessman Steve Rosen, who is now taking 'a much more front seat' in negotiations.

Tom Page and Dominic Hughes had previously fronted the consortium, although they now appear to no longer be involved in the takeover, which has caused some concern over the prospective owners' understanding of English football, despite ex-Bournemouth scout Des Taylor giving the Americans advice on 'football matters'.

Blades supporters will be hoping for some more clarity in the coming weeks, but either way, it looks like Prince Abdullah's time as owner may not last too much longer.