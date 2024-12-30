Former Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has said that he will never love any other club in the way he loved the Blades following the end of his tenure at Bramall Lane.

A decade-plus-long reign at the helm of the club came to an end just before Christmas when it was announced that the American-led group COH Sports had completed their £105 million takeover of United.

The new era at the club hasn't got off to the best of starts. The weight of the impending takeover has been taken off Chris Wilder's shoulders, but it has been followed up by a loss to promotion rivals Burnley, a season-ending Achilles injury for Harry Souttar and a draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Wilder admitted that Souttar's injury could well affect the club's plans for the upcoming transfer window, the budget for which should now have significantly improved following the completion of the takeover, but the Blades aren't expected to be gung-ho in their approach to their new year spending.

Related Liverpool looking into surprise transfer deal for Sheffield United player 18-year-old starlet, Ryan Oné, is on the radar of Premier League giants, Liverpool, according to Alan Nixon.

Regardless of the bumpy week that United have had since the takeover, the prospects for the future are now much brighter.

Prince Abdullah sends heartfelt Sheffield United message

Following his departure from Bramall Lane, the club's former owner has admitted that the Blades will always hold a special place in his heart. He was reportedly set to be in attendance for the eventual stalemate versus the managerless Baggies.

The Saudi told the listening Blades supporters on BBC Radio Sheffield: "You should be proud about your club, you should love and support your club. It's a very special club. It has very special DNA.

"I wouldn't trade the ups and downs with any other club in England. I may one day invest in other clubs, but I will never love any other club like I loved Sheffield United."

These sentiments back up what he and the club's former chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa, said in their statement following the completion of the takeover. "Owners and boards come and go but you persist, vibrating the Lane with The Greasy Chip Butty Song and bringing down the Kop with every Blades goal scored," said the pair, as per The Star.

"We're filled with gratitude and appreciation that you have allowed us into your house these past few years. UTB!"

Prince Abdullah may be remembered more fondly because of the takeover

Even though the Blades have lost their lead at the top of the table over this Christmas period, they are in a much better position than they expected to be at the start of the summer. A window of low spending and not much hope was on the cards, but Wilder managed to turn it, and the rest of the season so far, into something exciting.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 30/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Leeds United 24 29 51 2 Sheffield United 24 19 49 3 Burnley 24 21 48 4 Sunderland 24 15 44 5 Blackburn Rovers 23 6 38 6 Middlesbrough 24 10 37

Prince Abdullah has certainly left the club in a better place than he found it, in League One. Now he has bowed out with the Blades in the hunt for a second promotion to the Premier League in three seasons, which will boost his legacy more than had he left in the summer.