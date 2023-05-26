Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has reinforced his commitment to the club, despite the fact he is still looking to sell the club following promotion.

The Blades are beginning preparations for life in the Premier League after they secured promotion from the Championship this season, finishing as runners-up behind champions Burnley.

While Paul Heckingbottom's side have been incredibly successful on the pitch, there has been frustration off it as the club's proposed takeover by businessman Dozy Mmobuosi continues to be delayed.

What's the latest with Sheffield United's takeover?

Mmobuosi had a bid accepted to buy the club in December, but there has been little progress since then after concerns emerged about Mmobuosi's actual wealth, with the Daily Mail revealing in February that the value of his company Tingo had dropped by 94% in a year.

He has been under investigation by the EFL since then and is yet to be given the green light.

Prince Abdullah confirmed that he still intends to sell the club after promotion and he admitted that it is "unlikely" that Mmobuosi will complete his deal, but Mmobuosi stressed he has "categorically not" withdrawn his bid and is working to reach a "positive outcome".

The Telegraph claimed last week that a US-based consortium has now entered the race to buy the club and that they have held talks about a potential takeover, although no formal offer has yet been made.

What did Prince Abdullah say?

Prince Abdullah says the last year has been tough for him as the proposed takeover stalled, but revealed he remains committed to the club and is planning for the top flight.

"For me, the most difficult months in my life were from November until the end of the season," Prince Abdullah told the club's YouTube channel.

"I put all the money I could put and borrowed all the money I could borrow and for me, I had two choices in November. Sell the club or sell players in January.

"We went into a negotiation, and I was very optimistic. We were favourites for promotion at the time, but I did not want to jeopardise the team's chances of promotion and be forced to sell players.

"Then when the sale stalled, and we did not get all the money we expected to get, some of the money was late we had a big decision to make. Do we sell players in January?

"Especially the players we had offers for I think we would have had a tough chance of getting promoted. I decided not to sell and went through very tough times after that, but I am glad I made that decision.

"It paid off, it was a tough year.

"We have to plan for the future. I know there are talks about a sale of the club. I don't know if that will happen or not but until the day we sell we have to manage the club as if we are owning forever, so planning has to go ahead for next season and for improving the club.

"I think we are now close to planning to upgrade the academy, I think that also is going in the right direction now. We are working as hard as we can to make sure next season will be a great season and the future of the club will be much better than the past 10 to 15 years."

What next for Sheffield United?

Prince Abdullah's comments will be a huge relief for Blades fans.

Heckingbottom has previously spoken of his concerns about the impact the takeover delay could have had on his plans for next season, but it seems as though Prince Abdullah will provide him with backing in the transfer market.

There is no doubt the Blades need to strengthen ahead of their Premier League return, and they are likely to once again face interest from elsewhere in key players such as Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

It is still important that the takeover situation is resolved as quickly as possible, but with little sign of imminent progress, Prince Abdullah's continued commitment is essential if the Blades are to be successful in the top flight.