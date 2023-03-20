Footage of Kyle McFadzean's emphatic strike in Coventry City's 4-1 victory away at Blackpool on Saturday has caught the attention of many Sky Blues supporters.

Mark Robins' side head into the international break three points short of the play-off places after a comprehensive victory away at Bloomfield Road.

Ben Sheaf gave the visitors the lead after 20 minutes but Jerry Yates equalised from the spot 10 minutes later to reignite Blackpool's hopes.

It wasn't to be for the relegation strugglers, however, as Curtis Nelson's own-goal ensured that Coventry took a lead into the break and then goals from McFadzean and Matt Godden put them out of sight in the second half.

The centre-back's powerful strike was, without doubt, the standout goal from Saturday's Championship clash and footage has been doing the rounds on social media.

The much-loved defender continues to be a key cog in the Coventry machine despite now being 36. He's started every Championship game when available this season and pushed his tally of appearances for the club near to 150.

McFadzean's thunderous strike against Blackpool means he now has seven goals for the club and his latest may well be the best of the lot.

It's certainly impressed Sky Blues supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their excitement...