‘Prime Ronaldo’, ‘£10m goal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to significant player moment

Sheffield Wednesday made it four wins in five Championship games as they secured a late victory at promotion-chasing Bournemouth last night.

Jordan Rhodes was the unlikely match-winner for the Owls, as he came up with a powerful late header to ensure Neil Thompson continued his fine start in interim charge.

The Scotland international has had a tough time with the Yorkshire club, and he had managed just one goal in the league this season going into the game, and that was on the opening day.

It had been suggested that Rhodes could move to Cardiff in the January, but he remained at Hillsborough and Thompson put him on in the 55th minute against the Cherries, and the ex-Blackburn man repaid him in style.

Rhodes was well positioned to steer home from Kadeem Harris’ cross in the last minute, for a huge three points.

