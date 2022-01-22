‘Prime R9’, ‘Take a bow!’- Many Huddersfield fans heap praise on key man after win at Reading

Danny Ward grabbed the plaudits as he scored a hat-trick with Huddersfield running out 4-3 winners away at Reading on Saturday.

It was more basketball than football in the first half of this game with six goals being shared between the two sides.

Lucas Joao marked his first start of the season with a goal on five minutes only for the Huddersfield to equalise four minutes later.

It then turned into the Danny Ward show as he put the Terriers in front, only for George Puscas to level before Ward got his second within three minutes, but Michael Morrison headed the Royals level again just before half time.

With the game entering the second half 3-3, Ward gave Huddersfield the three points with a goal only worthy of winning any game as he blasted in a long range effort.

Huddersfield moved into the final play-off place thanks to the win, and not surprisingly, it was Danny Ward who had the fans purring.

They took to Twitter to praise their forward man, here’s what they said.

So so happy for you Wardy ahhhh hat trick hero 🤩👏💙🔵⚪ — Proud Terriers (@ProudTerriers) January 22, 2022

IT'S A DANNY WARD WORLD AND WE ARE JUST LIVING IN IT 🎩 3 shots on target, 3 goals and 3 points secured. Into the play-off places we go 👏 — The-Terriers (@TheTerriers_com) January 22, 2022

Forget that other goalie chap. There is only one DANNY WARD! UTT — Davie Ho (@davieho99) January 22, 2022

It wouldn’t surprise me if Danny Ward ends up overtaking Mitrovic’s goal tally to win the Championship golden boot. 😉😉💙 #htafc — Terrier J (@awaydaytown) January 22, 2022

Danny Ward, the last #htafc player to score a hat-trick since… you know the rest. pic.twitter.com/OqKafvY6Ij — Oli (@olifisher) January 22, 2022

Hat trick hero Danny Ward yesssss 🔵⚪🔵⚪💙 #htafc — RyanHTAFC 💙 (@RyanHTAFC8) January 22, 2022

Also, Danny Ward > Prime R9 https://t.co/3ZvKcZaDvj — Joel (@JoelGrainger_) January 22, 2022

Thought so many times this season "appreciate Danny Ward's contributions, but this team might really go places if they had a real threat at striker, the sort who not only finishes chances but creates goals out of nothing" Turns out Ward needed replacing with…Danny Ward — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) January 22, 2022

What did I tell you about that Danny Ward! UTT. #htafc pic.twitter.com/rTDfVekb6n — Lee Kennedy (@leekennedy23) January 22, 2022