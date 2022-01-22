Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Prime R9’, ‘Take a bow!’- Many Huddersfield fans heap praise on key man after win at Reading

Danny Ward grabbed the plaudits as he scored a hat-trick with Huddersfield running out 4-3 winners away at Reading on Saturday. 

It was more basketball than football in the first half of this game with six goals being shared between the two sides.

Lucas Joao marked his first start of the season with a goal on five minutes only for the Huddersfield to equalise four minutes later.

It then turned into the Danny Ward show as he put the Terriers in front, only for George Puscas to level before Ward got his second within three minutes, but Michael Morrison headed the Royals level again just before half time.

With the game entering the second half 3-3, Ward gave Huddersfield the three points with a goal only worthy of winning any game as he blasted in a long range effort.

Huddersfield moved into the final play-off place thanks to the win, and not surprisingly, it was Danny Ward who had the fans purring.

They took to Twitter to praise their forward man, here’s what they said.


