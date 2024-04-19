Highlights Szmodics set for a possible Premier League move, with Lawrenson praising the goal-scoring forward's abilities.

Blackburn striker's stellar stats and high goal tally have put him on the radar of top-flight clubs for a summer transfer.

As a potential target for promotion-winning teams, Szmodics' valuable goal-scoring prowess could be a smart addition to their line-ups.

Mark Lawrenson has tipped Sammie Szmodics to make the switch away from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

The Ireland international is the current top scorer in the Championship this season, having bagged 24 goals for the Lancashire outfit (all stats from Fbref).

He has been a key figure in helping Blackburn remain outside of the relegation zone, with the team battling for its survival in the second tier.

His performances this year have led to speculation over his future at Ewood Park, with both Brentford and Luton Town linked with a move to sign the forward.

Szmodics’ contract runs until the summer of 2026, but a move to the top flight could prove quite tempting for the 28-year-old, if a concrete offer arrives in the upcoming transfer window.

Sammie Szmodics' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.60 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.47 Shots 3.15 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xAG) 0.12 npxG + xAG 0.57 Shot-creating actions 2.68

Mark Lawrenson makes Szmodics transfer prediction

Lawrenson believes that Szmodics would be a good option for any of the sides promoted to the Premier League this year.

The 66-year-old has claimed that someone of his goal-scoring ability is worth so much to a side, suggesting he can maintain this form in the top flight.

“I could see Sammie Szmodics playing in the Premier League next season as he’s an out and out goal scorer,” said Lawrenson.

Related Sky Sports pundit issues Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday score prediction David Prutton has issued his score predictions ahead of another crucial weekend of Championship action.

“I could see him fitting into one of the teams that get promotion from the Championship this season, either playing as a number 10, a winger or as the main striker.

“I couldn’t see him fitting into any of the teams in the top 10 of the Premier League, but he’s not far away as he’s a goal scorer, and that’s priceless for any team.”

Szmodics signed for Blackburn from Peterborough United during the 2022 summer window, switching League One for the Championship after the Posh were relegated.

While he contributed 15 goals and six assists for Peterborough in the second tier, Szmodics’ first season at Rovers saw him score just five as the team finished seventh in the table.

Blackburn Rovers’ relegation battle

His tally of 24 this year is a career high, and has been crucial in keeping Blackburn in the Championship.

John Eustace’s side currently sit 17th in the table going into their final three games, and a win this weekend could secure their place in the division for another year.

The gap to the bottom three is five points ahead of this weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

Blackburn end the term with games against Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Leicester City.

Szmodics could be smart signing for Premier League side

Szmodics’ goal scoring efforts this year have been quite impressive, and have rightly earned him a lot of praise.

Blackburn have shown a willingness to cash in on high-value assets in recent years, and will likely need to sell to raise funds this summer anyway.

So he could prove a viable option for sides in need of a consistent goal scorer.

A step up to the Premier League would be quite a challenge, but it could be a risk worth taking for one of the promoted sides, given he would still be relatively cheap compared to the spending of other top flight clubs.

Leeds or Ipswich in particular would be a smart move as he would add strength in depth to their current attacking options.