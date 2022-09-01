Price tag that put Leeds United off Sheffield United transfer agreement emerges

Leeds United elected not to pursue a deal for Sheffield United defender John Egan due to the Blades’ asking price for the defender, journalist Charlie Parker-Turner has claimed.

It was reported by the same source on Wednesday that the Elland Road club were considering a move for Egan, in an attempt to boost their defensive options amid a string of injuries in their backline.

Ultimately though, Thursday’s deadline day failed to produce a move from one Yorkshire club to another for Egan, who now looks set to remain at Bramall Lane for the time being.

Now it seems as though the reason behind that, is the demands made to Leeds by the Championship side, for the sale of the 29-year-old.

According to this latest update, Leeds decided not to pursue a deal for Egan, after discovering that Sheffield United has placed a £13million price tag on the Republic of Ireland international.

Leeds decided not to pursue John Egan after being informed of Sheffield United’s price tag for the defender, £13m. — Charlie Parker-Turner (@CParkerTurner) September 1, 2022

There are still two years remaining on Egan’s contract with Sheffield United, meaning the Blades would have been in a solid position to negotiate any offers coming in from Leeds.

The Verdict

This certainly feels like a positive update from a Sheffield United perspective.

Egan remains an important players for the Blades, who have started the season in excellent form to sit top of the current Championship standings.

Losing the 29-year-old would therefore have been something of a blow, particularly to a local rival such as Leeds.

As a result, this will be a welcome stance for Blades fans to see their club take, and given Egan’s importance to the side, his contract situation, you can understand why they set such a price tag for him.