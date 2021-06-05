Price-tag set as Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brentford and Norwich City circle for West Brom ace

West Brom have informed Matheus Pereira that he will be able to leave the Hawthorns this summer if they receive around £15 million for him, according to teamTALK.

Pereira enjoyed a promising season in the Premier League despite the Baggies suffering relegation to the Championship. The attacker managed to chip in with an impressive tally of 11 goals and six assists in his 33 league appearances. That has seen him attract plenty of attention heading into the summer transfer window.

According to the latest report from teamTALK, the likes of Brentford, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds United are all in the hunt to secure his signature this summer.

Whilst it is also believed that newly promoted Norwich City are looking at him closely as they search for a potential replacement for Emiliano Buendia should he leave the club.

The report also adds that West Brom are going to allow Pereira to leave the club this summer if they receive the right sort of offer for him.

The Baggies are going to be holding out for around £15 million, but they are also thought to be willing to keep hold of him if that transfer valuation is not met by one of his potential suitors.

The Verdict

Losing Pereira would be a massive blow for the Baggies for sure, with the 25-year-old a player that would make a real difference to their hopes of getting back into the Premier League next term. However, given his output for them in the top-flight it was always going to be very hard for them to avoid losing him once they had been relegated.

£15 million is a more than fair valuation for a player of his talents and for someone who delivers the amount of goals and assists as the attacker does. The Baggies are right to hold firm at that valuation and they should not be accepting anything less than that in the current market.

You imagine that one of the teams that are interested is going to stump up that kind of fee to secure his signature. Pereira has the potential to add ten to 15 more goals to a side in the Premier League and that is something that can make all the difference in the top-flight.