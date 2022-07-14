Price tag revelation emerges on Norwich City imminent arrival

Imminent Norwich City addition Gabriel Sara will cost an initial £6m fee to take him to Carrow Road, according to this afternoon’s Twitter update from The Telegraph journalist John Percy.

The 23-year-old is set to join the Canaries as their second signing of the summer following Isaac Hayden’s arrival from Premier League outfit Newcastle United last month.

Unlike Hayden though, the attacking midfielder is set to arrive in Norfolk on a permanent basis from Sao Paulo, with the Brazilian club holding out for a sizeable sum for his services.

According to the Mirror, Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber flew out to South America to beat others to this deal, with West Bromwich Albion and MLS outfit FC Dallas both also thought to have been interested in securing an agreement for his services.

The same outlet also claimed that the 23-year-old would be arriving for a club record deal, paying £9m up front with £2.5m potentially to come in add-ons as well.

And in a further boost for the selling club, they reportedly have a 10% sell-on clause inserted into this agreement in the event Dean Smith’s side go on to cash in on the Brazilian for a profit in the future.

John Percy, however, has claimed he will only cost an initial £6m, a cheaper deal than previously reported.

The Verdict:

That’s a much cheaper agreement than expected, so that’s a boost for many Norwich supporters who will want to see more business conducted before the transfer window closes.

They may already have some players that can help to take them back to the Premier League – but a few fresh faces will be needed to instil a winning mentality and freshen the squad up ahead of what looks to be a challenging campaign.

Their parachute payments mean they are probably in a position to spend more than most teams – but they also need to be wary not to break the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules with the Canaries needing to adapt to the financial conditions of the second tier.

Sara looks to be a good signing though and at 23, there’s a real chance they could sell him on for much more in the future. Alternatively, he could potentially remain at Carrow Road for the long term and that would be a real positive, especially if he can thrive in the top flight at some point in the future.

It may take him a while to adapt to England but after four years of tracking him, the Smith’s side will just be delighted that they have managed to get this deal over the line.