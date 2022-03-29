Price tag revelation emerges on Liverpool man ahead of potential permanent Fulham agreement

Premier League outfit Liverpool were willing to cash in on full-back Neco Williams for a £10m fee last summer, as per journalist David Lynch who spoke in an interview with Anfield Watch.

The 20-year-old has been in and around Jurgen Klopp’s first team for the past couple of years now and has become an established international player for Wales – but struggled for game time on Merseyside and was loaned out to promotion favourites Fulham in January.

He has thrived at Craven Cottage, recording two goals and two assists in nine league appearances thus far and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet ahead of Kenny Tete, a considerable achievement in itself.

With this increased game time under his belt, Williams is reportedly seeking a permanent move to his current temporary side and as per that same Football Insider report, the Reds will demand around £12m for his services.

This may be spare change for the Cottagers if they are promoted to the Premier League at the end of this term, something that looks like an inevitability at this stage and would be the second eight-figure deal to be concluded between Klopp’s side and the west London outfit in a year after Harry Wilson’s move to the latter last summer.

But journalist Lynch believes they may be able to recruit the full-back for a cheaper price, revealing that they were seeking £2m less than the £12m they are reported to be demanding last year.

He said to Anfield Watch: “Neco has been a revelation since making the switch to Fulham and, if they secure promotion to the Premier League as expected, it’d be a surprise if they decided against a move.

“Liverpool were willing to strike a deal last summer for around £10m and the player himself was keen on going in order to get more minutes.

“On the basis of his performances for Fulham so far, I doubt that asking price will have shifted much at all and could see an agreement being struck at around that this summer.”

The Verdict:

This may seem like a sizeable investment considering they already have Tete at their disposal and they certainly wouldn’t be able to spend big on him if they remain in the second tier considering the amount they have already spent on Wilson.

However, they look set to win a place in the top tier and with Williams only likely to improve at 20, concluding this deal seems like a no-brainer for a man who will go on to establish himself as a real asset in the top tier if he can avoid injuries.

Getting him tied down to a long-term deal will be key though, preferably a five-year agreement to allow the Welshman to fulfil his potential before possibly selling him on for a much bigger fee.

Marco Silva’s side may be hesitant to do this considering they could fall straight back into the second tier once again – but making shrewd investments in the summer will be key to their survival in the top flight next term.

Signing Williams for £10m-£12m would be the very definition of a shrewd acquisition, so it’s definitely a deal the second-tier outfit’s recruitment deal need to conclude.

Then focusing on getting a central defender and a replacement for Fabio Carvalho may be next on their transfer agenda.