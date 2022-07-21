Price tag revelation emerges as Stoke City close in on Newcastle United transfer agreement

Championship side Stoke City are set to recruit Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle on a free transfer, according to a Twitter update from Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The 32-year-old was just one of multiple first-team players training away from the senior squad on Tyneside this summer after finding himself surplus to requirements under Eddie Howe – and had been in that camp alongside Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark who have since secured moves away.

However, with Middlesbrough, Watford and West Bromwich Albion all failing in their attempts to seal an agreement, with none able to come to a suitable arrangement with the Magpies and the player, it looked as though this saga would drag on for some time.

In fact, a deal to Boro looked to be impossible with their chairman Steve Gibson reluctant to sanction a move for him, leaving the Hornets and the Baggies as the potential frontrunners in this race.

But Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Peston North End and Reading were reported by Football Insider earlier this week to be interested in recruiting him too.

Despite this, he looks set to be on his way to Stoke with the forward already completing the first part of his medical and will join on a free transfer with the Magpies seemingly willing to get him off their wage bill at all costs.

The Verdict:

If they manage to get a deal over the line, this would be an excellent deal for the Potters who will still be wary of the EFL’s financial limits despite the fact their mad summer of spending in 2018 is well behind them now.

Over the past couple of years, they have proven that they can bring quality in without the need to spend a huge amount, with the likes of Lewis Baker and Nick Powell proving to be excellent additions.

Some would argue the addition of Gayle will limit the likes of D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Emre Tezgel – but they need more firepower up top with Benik Afobe, Steven Fletcher, Abdallah Sima and Josh Maja departing Staffordshire in recent months.

Gayle’s presence should help to take pressure off Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell to score the bulk of Michael O’Neill’s side’s goals during the 2022/23 campaign and that will only help to maximise the latter two’s performance levels.

So there are no big downsides to this deal if it can be pushed over the line – and he could be a lethal weapon to have if he can shine like he did for Newcastle and West Brom in the second tier.