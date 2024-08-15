Highlights Tommy Conway set to join Middlesbrough for £4.5m.

The striker wanted to move away from Bristol City.

Conway and Emmanuel Latte Lath could form a deadly duo for Boro.

Middlesbrough have agreed a £4.5m deal to sign Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, this deal has now been struck and the player is set to head to Teesside to undergo a medical.

Conway's saga has dragged on for longer than Liam Manning may have hoped, with it becoming clear during the pre-season period that the striker wanted to make a move away from Ashton Gate.

This isn't an ideal scenario for the Robins, who could have richly benefitted from the Scotland international's presence during the 2024/25 campaign, having seen him shine during the previous term.

Tommy Conway's 2023/24 campaign at Bristol City (All competitions) Appearances 43 Goals 12 Assists 1

However, Conway has less than a year left on his contract and with the forward not keen to put pen to paper on another deal, Manning's side have little choice but to sell him during this window if they don't want to risk losing him for free next summer.

And having brought in the likes of Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong this summer, City may have the license to let Conway go, and they could potentially use the money generated from this departure to bring in a replacement if they wish to.

Middlesbrough set to recruit Tommy Conway

Chuba Akpom proved to be a big loss for Boro following his departure last summer, along with former loanee Cameron Archer.

With those two players leaving, along with Aaron Ramsey, it was never going to be easy for Michael Carrick's side to register another top-six finish.

They fell short in the end, but having signed Emmanuel Latte Lath last year, they have managed to find a decent goalscorer and they could be set to add another one to their squad.

Related Daniel Farke opens up on Luke Ayling leaving Leeds United for Middlesbrough Luke Ayling made the switch from Leeds United to Middlesbrough last January

According to Downie, a £4.5m deal has been agreed between the two teams and the player will head to the North East tomorrow to undergo a medical.

It's believed that Boro are keen to bring in competition for Latte Lath - and Conway looks set to be the man to come in to challenge him for a place in the first 11.

If they manage to get a deal over the line, they will have beaten other sides including Hull City to his signature.

Tommy Conway signing could be a game-changer for Middlesbrough

Conway can score regularly at this level and at his age, he should only get better.

With this in mind, he could be a real game-changer for Boro, if he gets enough time on the pitch to thrive.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Latte Lath and Conway lined up alongside each other at some point and that could end up being a deadly combination.

Boro need special combinations like this if they are to have a chance of securing a place in the top six at the end of this campaign, so it will be interesting to see how Carrick can make both forwards a major part of his plan.

Playing two up top could be a risk at times, but bold decisions like these can make a real difference and Conway could have a majorly positive impact at the Riverside.