Price tag revealed for Norwich City star with Manchester United action expected

Norwich City have placed a £15 million price tag on defender Max Aarons ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, an offer is expected to arrive from Manchester United.

The Red Devils remain interested in the 22-year-old, and he is one of the players on their shortlist to sign at right-back.

Aarons has a contract with the Canaries until 2024 but has now had a price tag placed on his future at Carrow Road.

While Diogo Dalot has impressed this season with his performances in the full-back role, his deputy Aaron Wan-Bissaka has yet to feature under new manager Erik ten Hag.

It was reported during the summer transfer window that the former Crystal Palace defender is up for sale, but he has remained at Old Trafford.

Aarons has been a key figure for Norwich over the years and has continued to be a consistent presence in Dean Smith’s side so far in this Championship season.

He has played in all 17 of their league games, with the team currently 5th in the table.

Up next for Norwich is the visit of QPR on the 2nd of November in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Verdict

Any potential signing of Aarons may yet depend on the sale of Wan-Bissaka, who has been a non-existent presence in the side this season.

Aarons has remained at Norwich despite constant links to a move away over the years.

A £15 million price tag is a fair price for the club considering his importance to the side and the time left on his contract.

However, January may be the last time that Norwich can really cash in on the demand for Aarons as time starts to run out on his current deal.