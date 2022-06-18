Price tag revealed as Luton Town close in on sealing transfer agreement

Championship outfit Luton Town may fork out close to £100,000 to recruit Hibernian shot-stopper Matt Macey, according to an update from the Daily Record.

The 27-year-old is due in Bedfordshire for a medical today with only small hurdles needing to be overcome before he’s confirmed as the Hatters’ first arrival at Kenilworth Road this summer, as per this morning’s report from Football Insider.

Nathan Jones’ side are in desperate need of recruiting a long-term successor for Simon Sluga following his departure in January, with Jed Steer, Alex Palmer and Matt Ingram all arriving this calendar year following an injury to Aston Villa’s Steer.

Harry Isted was also forced to step in at times as well, with James Shea’s setback keeping him out during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign as he found himself unable to compete in the play-offs.

They were thought to be targeting a fresh move for Hull shot-stopper Ingram after seeing him step in for their final few games of the season – but the Tigers have agreed a new long-term contract with the 28-year-old and that has ruled out a potential return to Kenilworth Road for the 28-year-old.

However, they are now closing in on Macey and may pay less than £100,000 with add-ons for his services, a bargain agreement if he proves to be a success in the English second tier.

The Verdict:

He won’t be too far away from former club Arsenal if he makes the move to Kenilworth Road, so it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in and that can only help him to hit the ground running.

Also set to bring him in for the start of pre-season, that will enable the 27-year-old to get a decent amount of training and game time under his belt before the start of the campaign and that can only be a positive.

This is especially important for a shot-stopper and should mean that he minimises his mistakes between the sticks, with the 27-year-old able to get on the right wavelength with his teammates before the 2022/23 season begins.

Also having a decent amount of senior experience under his belt now, that should be useful to him in his quest to become number one and he would certainly provide Shea with decent competition, potentially helping to maximise their performance levels.

If they want to have any chance of being in the promotion mix again, their goalkeepers need to step up to the plate, especially in the absence of Kal Naismith who will be a big miss when he moves to Bristol City on the expiration of his contract.