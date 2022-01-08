Price tag revealed as Hull City consider move for 26-year-old

Championship side Hull City will have to fork out €5m move to recruit Santa Clara midfielder Hidemasa Morita, according to Record (via Sport Witness).

The 26-year-old currently plies his trade in the Portuguese top tier, making 14 league appearances this term and establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for his domestic club.

Also plying his trade at an international level, he has appeared 12 times for the Japanese senior side, scoring twice in the process and is now reportedly the subject from the second-tier side with the midfielder currently valued at €5m.

As per Portuguese outlet Record, that’s the amount of money that will be required to lure him to the MKM Stadium, a move that may only go through if Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the East Yorkshire side is pushed through.

The Turkish businessman is reported to be on the verge of ending the Allam family’s 11-year reign at the club, although manager Grant McCann is currently pressing ahead with his transfer business regardless of this speculation, with the Tigers still under an embargo at this stage due to a loan they took out from the EFL and Premier League back in the summer.

Those restrictions could potentially be lifted if the takeover is finalised – a necessity if the second-tier side are to get this deal over the line.

The Verdict:

It would be quite a gamble for Hull to spend this much money on one player – but it would certainly be a statement of intent from Ilicali if this deal was to be concluded.

This may potentially set the prospective owner on the right footing with the supporters, but he would benefit just as much from conducting cheaper deals and there are plenty of hidden gems around that will provide the Tigers with value for money.

If their scouting network does indeed go as far as Portugal, something this report seems to suggest, then the prospect of negotiating pre-contract agreements may also be in the pipeline for the Tigers who will be looking to both sustain their second-tier status this season and re-establish themselves as a solid Championship team without any fears of relegation.

Survival certainly isn’t guaranteed at this stage despite their recent progress, another reason why this deal may be a bit too risky at this stage with plenty of time for the likes of Peterborough United, Barnsley and Reading to overtake them.

But if they do survive, something that’s expected at this stage, then this is a potential agreement that they can revisit in the summer.