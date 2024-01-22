Highlights Bristol City have won the race for Aldershot Town man Josh Stokes.

They are set to pay around £250,000, plus add-ons to recruit him.

Stokes has proven himself at the senior level and could make a strong impact at Ashton Gate, potentially becoming a valuable asset in the future.

The Robins have recruited well in the past and richly benefitted from that.

They may not have made a profit on Tomas Kalas and Han Noah-Massengo, but they did manage to generate big fees for Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott.

Scott was a particularly good buy - and the fee generated from his sale compensated for Massengo's departure on the expiration of the Frenchman's contract during the same window.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Alex Scott AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Han-Noah Massengo Burnley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Tomas Kalas Schalke 04 Permanent Taylor Moore Valenciennes FC Permanent Kane Wilson Derby County Permanent

They will reinvest a very small percentage of the money gained by Scott's move to AFC Bournemouth to get a deal over the line for Stokes, who has impressed in the National League this season, registering 13 goals in 26 fifth-tier appearances.

Considering he's not a striker, that's a very impressive record and he has also done extremely well in the FA Cup this season, registering a goal and two assists in a remarkable 7-4 away win at Swindon Town in the first round.

He also scored a brace in a 2-2 draw against Stockport County which kept them in the competition, before the Shots' win in the replay allowed them to progress to the third round.

Stokes will be gutted that he was unable to appear against West Bromwich Albion in that round - but could potentially get the opportunity to play at The Hawthorns at some point with the Robins now closing in on his signature.

Bristol City beat Brentford and Coventry City in Josh Stokes race

Bristol Live believes the Robins will now tie up a deal for the 19-year-old, who only moved to Aldershot in the summer but looks set for a move away from the Hampshire club already.

It's unclear how much the deal could go up to, but the Robins may have landed themselves a bargain considering his goalscoring record.

He has undergone a medical and has agreed personal terms, with no barriers seemingly in the way of him tying up this potentially life-changing move now.

Stokes looks set to be loaned back to Aldershot for the remainder of the season.

This is something fellow interested teams Brentford and Coventry City weren't prepared to agree to, which has probably allowed the Robins to come out on top in this race.

Bristol City may have secured the next Alex Scott

Stokes is a young gem who could thrive at Ashton Gate if given the opportunity to.

Already impressing at a senior level, he may make a real impact from next season and it wouldn't be a surprise if he thrives in the second tier.

It may be a big step up to make, but the fact he has already made the transition to first-team football should make it easier for him to excel under Liam Manning.

Manning is a very talented coach and should only help to enhance Stokes' game.

If he can do well at Ashton Gate, he may be sold on for a huge amount in the future, potentially becoming the next Scott because of this.