Price tag placed as Liverpool get linked with EFL star

Liverpool have been informed that it will cost at least £35m for them to sign Ben White in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Reds have recently been crowned Premier League champions for the first time ever, whilst it’s also their first top flight crown for 30 years.

Already, though, attention is turning to next season and how they can improve their squad to keep ahead of the chasing pack, with the likes of Chelsea and the Manchester clubs bound to be eager to spend in the summer.

Who the Reds go for remains to be seen, then, but it is apparent that they have been told it’ll cost them £35m if they want to sign defender White, with him having an excellent season on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Verdict

White is your typical modern centre-half with the way he can bring the ball out into midfield from defence and that would obviously lend itself to a Reds side that likes to press high up the pitch and have a high defensive line that launches attacks.

In Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk they’ve got two of the best in the business, though, whilst Joel Matip is also no mug and so it remains to be seen if they really feel they need White for that price.