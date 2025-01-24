Leeds United are rivalling RB Leipzig for left-back Daniel Svensson, currently playing in Denmark for Nordsjælland and valued at around €6-7 million.

Like many clubs in the division, Leeds are looking to strengthen their side as the club strives to take advantage of their position in the table. Svensson has emerged as one option this month ahead of the February 3rd deadline.

The versatile defender is under contract until the summer of 2027 and is clearly rated amongst other clubs in Europe, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Philipp Hinze claiming that Leeds are one of two named clubs keeping track of the versatile Nordsjælland defender Svensson.

He has been in impressive form in the Danish Superliga and has made 17 appearances as the club sit seventh. However, with Daniel Farke's side being interested in the Swedish full-back for some time, they could step up their interest this month, with a price tag named.

The latest in Leeds' pursuit of Daniel Svensson

Leeds were reportedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old in November, with Swedish outlet Futbolldirekt claiming the club were monitoring his situation prior to the January window. The 22-year-old Swedish international can operate as a left-back, a wing-back or in central midfield, and is also on the radar of RB Leipzig:

Now, a further update has emerged, with Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany claiming Leipzig are eyeing him ahead of a summer switch. He states that he could become an interesting option for the summer, while initial informal talks have taken place, but nothing serious has materialised yet.

The key information for Leeds is that he is valued at €6-7 million and they also remain "keen" on Svensson. However, with Liverpool previously interested in Svensson, the Whites would do well to secure the left-back's services, especially midway through a season.

Svensson would be an excellent addition for Leeds United

Leeds' lack of transfer activity tells you everything you need to know about their season; the club are yet to sign a player this window but Farke must feel confident in his squad's ability as well.

That said, they have been admiring Svensson for some time, and he could be one of a few signings they could make before the deadline, especially with longer-term planning in mind ahead of a potential Premier League return.

For 2024, a left-back signing is an obvious one they will have to make as Junior Firpo’s contract comes to an end. Svensson is more than just a defender, but is left-footed and can operate there.

While he was ruled out, it might have been prudent for Leeds to consider signing a left-footed defender, which is where this interest has come from. Sam Byram has been a solid deputy at left-back, but he is right-footed, which can often make him an ill-fit going forwards down that channel.

Svensson is young enough to develop and mature further before reaching his potential, while possessing good athletic traits already for his age. His ability to drive, carry, and link play is excellent for his age. It means €6-7 million could be a steal to bed him in now in the Championship ahead of moving into the top-flight.