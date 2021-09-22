‘Price tag just went through the roof’ – Many QPR fans rave about one player after Everton cup tie

QPR beat Everton on penalties last night to secure a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and many R’s fans were left raving about the performance of attacker Chris Willock.

Charlie Austin put Mark Warburton’s side ahead twice at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but on both occasions, the Toffees pulled back level – through Lucas Digne the first time and Andros Townsend the second.

With the scores level at full time, the two sides were forced to settle things via a penalty shoot-out and the first 14 spot-kicks were on target.

Seny Dieng produced a full-length diving save to keep out Tom Davies’ attempt, however, which allowed Jimmy Dunne to slot in the winning penalty.

There were plenty of heroes for the R’s as they toppled a Premier League side in west London but Willock’s performance should not go unnoticed.

The 23-year-old always seemed to be looking for the ball and the way that he zigzagged through the Everton midfield at times made him look completely untouchable – with one of his mazy runs key to Austin’s opener.

Though the goals and assists have dried up for him a little in recent weeks, the attacker continues to be an important player for Warburton and it seems he’s a popular figure among fans as well.

Many R’s supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on him for yesterday’s display…

Chris Willock is the best player in the world. Pass it on. #QPR — 🔝🐶 (@fw_qpr) September 21, 2021

Superb performance. Chris Willock is Premier League quality for sure #QPR — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) September 21, 2021

Chris Willock another level above Everton #QPR — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) September 21, 2021

Give Chris Willock the rest of the week off!!! As we’re gonna need him Friday night massively!!!! ⚽️👏🏾🙏🏾 #qpr — Niks Fearon (@Niks8_) September 21, 2021

Willock’s price tag just went through the roof with that display for @QPR — RAF-Mac (@jmacauley1) September 21, 2021

Brilliant performance. Come on U Rsssssss!!!!!!!!! Dieng & Willock just class today 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 — Tilly Chamberlain (@Tilly_QPR) September 21, 2021

Willock is becoming a bit too good for us. Absolutely astounding so far. Scarily good, what a talent 🔥 #qpr — Sam Taylor (@samtaylorqpr) September 21, 2021

So far Willock is on another level tonight. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#QPREVE #QPR — Darren Truswell (@DarrenTruswell) September 21, 2021