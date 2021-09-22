Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Price tag just went through the roof’ – Many QPR fans rave about one player after Everton cup tie

Published

9 mins ago

on

QPR beat Everton on penalties last night to secure a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and many R’s fans were left raving about the performance of attacker Chris Willock. 

Charlie Austin put Mark Warburton’s side ahead twice at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but on both occasions, the Toffees pulled back level – through Lucas Digne the first time and Andros Townsend the second.

With the scores level at full time, the two sides were forced to settle things via a penalty shoot-out and the first 14 spot-kicks were on target.

Seny Dieng produced a full-length diving save to keep out Tom Davies’ attempt, however, which allowed Jimmy Dunne to slot in the winning penalty.

There were plenty of heroes for the R’s as they toppled a Premier League side in west London but Willock’s performance should not go unnoticed.

The 23-year-old always seemed to be looking for the ball and the way that he zigzagged through the Everton midfield at times made him look completely untouchable – with one of his mazy runs key to Austin’s opener.

Though the goals and assists have dried up for him a little in recent weeks, the attacker continues to be an important player for Warburton and it seems he’s a popular figure among fans as well.

Many R’s supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on him for yesterday’s display…


Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

