‘Price tag just doubled’, ‘Best player on the pitch’ – Plenty of QPR fans respond to star performer in England vs Scotland clash

There’s only one match that people will be doing about this weekend.

Friday night’s Euro 2020 contest between England and Scotland was always going to be a huge talking point ahead of the game, but thankfully the contest itself didn’t disappoint.

While the match ended in a 0-0 draw, few can argue that it was a thrilling contest to witness with an under-par England being put under significant pressure by a spirited Scotland display.

Steve Clarke’s side arguably deserved more than just a point from the game with players such as Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley and Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour really leading by example.

However another player who deserves huge credit is Lyndon Dykes.

21 things every QPR fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 When were QPR founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

The Queens Park Rangers attacker was named in the starting line-up against Gareth Southgate’s side and enjoyed a really good game in which he caused plenty of problems for John Stones and Tyrone Mings in the heart of England’s defence.

While he didn’t get himself on the scoresheet, Dykes relished the physical challenge and even had one effort cleared off the line as he so nearly wrote his name in the history books.

While Scotland’s supporters were clearly delighted with his display, there was also a number of QPR fans who were pleased to see their striker do the business on the world stage.

Here’s what some of those fans had to say.

Kane £150m. Dykes…? — Adam Rubins (@adamrubins) June 18, 2021

Excellent pic that, epitomises one of the best players on the pitch, against the absolute two worst, but not their fault they were thrown in above their ability levels. — Werewolftherewolf (@christo72045308) June 18, 2021

Thought Lyndon was excellent. Can see him maturing as a player. Seemed comfortable and confident playing at Wembley against talented opposition. Well done. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) June 19, 2021

Really good game. Won most headers. If he plays that well for us we'll be grateful — edward pike (@edwardpike14) June 19, 2021

Put in a great shift, much more effective tonight with a mobile partner beside him. — Gordon Stanners (@NittenGogs) June 18, 2021

Better than good,he was bloody excellent against us and is their best player — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) June 18, 2021

Best player on the pitch last night — Darren W (@darren_winfield) June 19, 2021

Price tag just doubled haha — Callumgiles (@Callumgiles11) June 18, 2021

Nails. — chris millar (@livvo1) June 18, 2021