As expected, the Dutchman has been linked with a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium with the player only having one year left on his contract in South Wales.

Scoring 19 goals in 43 league games last season, he has once again proved that he is one of the best strikers in the Championship, with the forward doing more than enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of the current window.

With the Swans' owners showing their willingness to sell their most valuable assets in the past and the player's deal expiring next summer, Piroe looked destined to depart the Welsh side before the deadline.

What is Joel Piroe's stance on his Swansea City future?

However, Piroe is open to remaining at the club for the 2023/24 campaign before moving on for free next summer.

With an Italian side interested in taking him away from South Wales, he could sign a pre-contract agreement in January that would allow him to move on next summer.

He may have the chance to negotiate a more attractive financial package if the side signing him doesn't have to pay a sizeable fee for him.

At the moment, sides may need to fork out £15m-£20m to recruit the striker - but he's available for free next summer and that could tempt teams to wait until next year to try and secure a deal for him.

Who is interested in Joel Piroe?

As well as the unnamed Italian team taking an interest in him, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have also been linked with a move for the player.

The Saints could benefit from having a talisman in their team despite already having Che Adams and Adam Armstrong at their disposal, both of whom have impressed at this level before.

Leeds will also benefit from having an extra forward option, especially if Patrick Bamford leaves the club before the window closes.

And Leicester have lost two key attackers with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes making big-money moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

With this in mind, all three relegated teams could benefit from having Piroe at their disposal, but Swansea aren't in a rush to sell him at this point.

Is £15m a fair price for Joel Piroe?

The best way to judge whether this potential price tag is fair or not is to compare it to Viktor Gyokeres' sale.

Gyokeres' was reportedly sold to Sporting Lisbon for a deal worth up to £20.5m, which is a tidy amount for a player who only had one year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Piroe is younger than Gyokeres and that should raise the former's price tag a bit, with the duo both scoring regularly in the Championship during the past two campaigns.

With this in mind, Swansea shouldn't be accepting a deal worth up to £15m for Piroe until the very late stages of the summer window.

If they receive £15m up front plus a few million in add-ons, with a sell-on clause potentially attached, that could be a good deal for the Swans.

They need to generate as much for him as possible.