Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia now has a £45m price tag, according to yesterday's update from the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of considerable interest in recent months, with the Saints' relegation to the Championship giving other teams the opportunity to swoop in for him.

Although the south-coast side endured a miserable 2022/23 campaign - Lavia stood out as a real asset at St Mary's despite his inexperience and did more than enough to put himself in the shop window for this summer.

The Saints aren't keen on selling both James Ward-Prowse and Lavia this summer - but both could potentially be on their way out of the club before the window slams shut if their valuations are met for the players.

And both are attracting a lot of interest.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are the three main teams that have been linked with a move for the Belgian, with the trio all holding talks in their respective quests to lure him away from St Mary's.

However, they may not be alone in this race with his former side Manchester City being kept up to date on his situation and Newcastle United another side that could potentially enter talks.

At this point, it's unclear whether the Gunners will be able to afford him if they bring in Declan Rice - and player sales could be key to this with Thomas Partey being linked with a move away from the Emirates.

How long does Romeo Lavia have left on his Southampton contract?

The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal last summer and that means his current contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027.

This has put the Saints in an extremely strong negotiating position and this has given them the license to demand a huge amount for the Belgian, who's only likely to become more valuable in the future.

£45m is a hefty fee - but that's a lower price tag than what had previously been reported elsewhere.

Should Southampton demand £45m for Romeo Lavia?

90min, along with others, reported that Lavia's price tag was around £50m.

The same outlet also believed that interested sides weren't willing to pay that much for the ex-Man City player - understandable considering he doesn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt.

The Saints could potentially bring his price down by demanding a big sell-on percentage as part of any deal - but the clubs that have been linked with a move are Premier League giants.

With this in mind, Lavia could remain at his next club for a long time and not be sold on for a huge fee in the future, so the Saints may be wise to demand a big fee up front instead.

In fairness, Jude Bellingham made a big move to Borussia Dortmund and then secured a switch to Real Madrid, so Lavia could be sold on for big money in the future.

But that isn't guaranteed, so Russell Martin's side need to get as much money for him as possible now if they are to cash in on him during this window. This is why they are right to demand such a high fee.

And they shouldn't be too flexible in negotiations considering they hold a lot of power.