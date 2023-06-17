Leicester City will demand as much as £80m for star midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to the Independent.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old has already been linked with an exit from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' relegation, with the England international enjoying a reasonably productive 2022/23 campaign despite his team's downfall.

Recording 10 goals and nine assists in 30 league appearances for Enzo Maresca's side last term, he has done more than enough to catch the eye of other teams and he has also had the chance to shine at an international level.

Starting against Malta last night and putting in a respectable performance for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, he may have another chance to make an impact on Monday against North Macedonia, with England returning to Wembley for that fixture.

A good performance in the English capital could raise his price tag even further - but £80m sounds very steep.

Who are interested in James Maddison?

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been most heavily linked with him in recent weeks - but they thought they would be able to get a deal over the line for the 26-year-old for a fee in the region of £50m.

If this recent report is anything to go by though, they will have to pay a lot more to give themselves any chance of luring the 26-year-old away from the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for him, but it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp makes an attempt to beat the other two teams to the midfielder's signature.

Are Leicester City taking the right price tag stance on James Maddison?

It probably won't benefit the Foxes to take such a tough stance unless they are very keen on keeping him.

Considering he only has one year left on his contract though, it would be difficult to see Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wanting to risk losing the 26-year-old for nothing when he can sell him for a decent amount this summer.

His contract situation will limit the amount they will be able to sell him for, but the number of teams in the race should help to push up his price.

Both Newcastle and Spurs should have a decent amount to spend this summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise if both of them bid for the England international before the summer window closes.

If Leicester can sell him for even half of £80m, that will give Maresca a very decent amount to spend in the transfer market. This is one reason why Leicester need to lower their asking price for him in negotiations.