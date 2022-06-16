Price tag and further financial details revealed as Hull City close in on summer signing

Hull City could pay up to £4m for Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufun if they manage to get a deal for the Turkey international over the line, according to a report from Hull Live.

Already securing a loan agreement with the Turkish side for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh in January, a deal that looks set to become permanent, owner Acun Ilicali has seemingly utilised his influence again to recruit the experienced international.

The Tigers are currently in need of a new midfield option following the departure of ex-captain Richie Smallwood, who was offered the chance to remain at the MKM Stadium for another year but rejected that as he looks to secure a longer-term stay somewhere else.

Tom Huddlestone’s departure on the expiration of his contract leaves an even bigger gap for Shota Arveladze’s side to fill – but are now thought to be on the verge of partially addressing that situation with Tufan’s agreement close to being finalised.

According to Hull Live, the East Yorkshire outfit could pay as much as £4m for the midfielder’s services if a range of clauses are met, with one being promotion to the top flight.

Enduring a disappointing 2021/22 season with relegated side Watford in the Premier League, playing just seven times in the English top tier and spending most of his time at Vicarage Road as an unused substitute, the 27-year-old will be desperate to repay that potential price tag with valuable contributions to the Tigers’ cause.

The Verdict:

It’s very difficult to judge whether Hull have managed to negotiate a good deal or not because it’s unclear what initial fee they will pay for his services – because they could be paying a very modest price this summer for someone of his pedigree.

However, if he can contribute to a potential promotion-winning campaign over the next few seasons, that £4m will be fully worth it and this is why this agreement could pay dividends for Arveladze’s side in their quest to push up the table.

Their midfield is an area that needs to be addressed and this is why Ilicali is rightfully spending money in this position, though he does need to be careful not to spend too much because that could lead to a breach of the EFL’s financial rules.

As league rivals Reading have discovered with their EFL business plan, that breach and the sanctions that will come with it will hamper their ability to conclude future transfer deals so they should be looking to keep this in mind.

Ilicali seems extremely reluctant to sell Keane Lewis-Potter so this will be particularly important, especially with other areas to address including their goalkeeping department as well as their forward position with Marcus Forss returning to Brentford.