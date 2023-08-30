Highlights Hull City have completed a £250,000 move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, who was identified as their top choice by manager Liam Rosenior.

Hull City have reported completed a £250,000 move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has said that Hull have completed a move for the 31-year-old shot-stopper and revealed that the Championship club have paid Cardiff £250,000 to sign Allsop.

Previous reports from Witcoop made it known that the Tigers wanted to bring in a goalkeeper and that Allsop was the man that they had their eye on.

Hull manager Liam Rosenior is said to be a big fan of the keeper from their time working together at Derby County.

Cardiff brought in Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on loan from Premier League team Arsenal earlier in the summer, opening up the opportunity for Allsop to leave as he is now their third choice keeper.

Why has Ryan Allsop been allowed to leave Cardiff City?

The vastly experienced EFL keeper has less than a year left on his current deal with the Welsh club.

Unless an agreement was reached between him and Cardiff, before the expiry of that contract, then he would have left on a free transfer.

With Runarsson and Jak Alnwick already part of the goalkeeping department at the club, it is smart move for them to make some money off of Allsop rather than seeing him leaving for free in a year's time.

How good is Ryan Allsop?

The 31-year-old was the Bluebirds' keeper for almost the entirety of last year's Championship season. In that time, the team conceded over a goal per game, he had a save percentage of 64%, and he saved half of the penalties that he faced, in the league (Sofascore).

Prior to that, he was with Derby, with current Hull manager Rosenior, where he was one of the busiest and best-performing, goalkeepers in the league for a Rams side that would eventually get relegated to League One.

He had very similar statistical numbers in the 2021/22 season to last season. He kept nine clean sheets in 30 games, and he only made one error that led to a goal.

On top of the last three years that he has played in the Championship, he has four seasons of League One experience under his belt.

He was with AFC Bournemouth for most of that tenure, being sent out on loan in the summer and/or January of most years from 2014 to 2020.

Do Hull City actually need Ryan Allsop?

As stated by Witcoop, Rosenior is a big fan of Allsop.

His current number one, Matt Ingram, hasn't had a particularly convincing start to the season. Up until the side's last game against Bristol City, in which he was close to being the Man of the Match, he had an average SofaScore match rating of 6.4.

His save percentage, for the season, is at a measly 54%, and, according to SofaScore, he has prevented -0.10 goals this season. This means that he's let in more goals than he should have, as opposed to a top keeper who saves the shots that most wouldn't.

City did have France under-20 Thimotee Lo-Tutala to call on if they were wanting to change their goalkeeper. But he is largely inexperienced at the Championship level.

Allsop feels like a smart move for Rosenior's side.