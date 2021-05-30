Price Crystal Palace must pay to secure services of Swansea City man revealed

Swansea City will be entitled to £4.5million in compensation if manager Steve Cooper leaves the club this summer, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported.

Having seen his side miss out on promotion to the Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the Championship play-off on Saturday afternoon, Cooper’s future could now be the subject of much speculation over the coming months.

Crystal Palace are one club who have been credited with an interest in Cooper, as they look for a replacement for Roy Hodgson following his departure from Selhurst Park at the end of this season.

However, it seems as though it will not be cheap for Palace, or anyone else, to prise Cooper away from The Liberty Stadium this summer.

According to Nixon’s latest update, any club who does want to secure the services of Cooper and his backroom staff will have to pay Swansea a compensation fee of £4.5million.

Swansea. Cost of compo for Steve Cooper and his staff is a stunning 4.5m … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 30, 2021

Cooper took over as Swansea manager back in the summer of 2019, and has guided the club to the play-offs in each of his two seasons in charge.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Cooper’s contract with Swansea, securing his future at The Liberty Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does look to be a promising situation for Swansea to be in with regards to Cooper’s future.

There can be no denying that he has got results for Swansea during his time in charge, and I don’t think many expected him to take the club to the play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

As a result, you could understand it if they did want to keep him around, and this compensation clause certainly ought to help them do that, given there are likely to be other managers out there available for a much lower price.

However, it may still make sense for Swansea to look to extend Cooper’s contract sooner rather than later, since they will not be in such a strong position when it is expiring this time next year.