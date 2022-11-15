Previous Sunderland transfer disagreements revealed involving current Stoke City boss

There were tensions at Sunderland between then-manager Alex Neil in the summer and the board due to the club’s refusal to sign more proven and costly players during the previous window, according to the Northern Echo.

Although the Black Cats did make moves in the domestic market during the summer, with Daniel Ballard, Jack Clarke and Aji Alese all arriving from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, they failed to recruit any experienced players from UK-based clubs.

Even Alex Bass has failed to make a single Championship appearance during his career, with the Black Cats recruiting a number of youngsters both at home and abroad.

Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut were unknown names at the Stadium of Light before their arrivals on Wearside in the latter stages of August, with the former two joining permanently as the club potentially look to make a profit on the duo in the future.

Although this strategy could bring long-term financial rewards for the Black Cats, their failure to bring in more proven and expensive additions during the previous window was a real source of frustration for Neil according to the Northern Echo.

Successor Tony Mowbray is believed to be more open to this strategy though, with the 58-year-old thriving with youngsters at former club Blackburn Rovers last term.

The Verdict:

You can understand why Neil wanted to sign more proven players because that would have allowed him to shape the squad into what he wanted it to be and had the right to ask for that considering he has won promotion out of this division.

He had also clinched a return to this level with the Black Cats, something that had alluded them in previous years despite coming agonising close to winning promotion from League One.

Looking at their squad, you could definitely say they would have benefitted from a more experienced option in the goalkeeping department because of Bass’ lack of experience at this level.

However, their defence has a reasonably nice mix of youth and experience, even if they are lacking a bit of depth there.

One area where he can’t really have any complaints is midfield – because Corry Evans is in there along with Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke.

Up top, some would argue they could benefit from some more orthodox striker options and they would have a point, especially with Ellis Simms not having a huge amount of experience under his belt at this level.

But the ingredients are certainly there for the Black Cats to push on, even if a couple of additions are needed when January comes along.