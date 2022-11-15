Previous Sheffield United loan interest emerges on player as their future remains unclear

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed midfielder Oliver Arblaster had a couple of loan moves lined up but they couldn’t sanction a temporary exit and may not do so in the near future either, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The 18-year-old has been in and around the first-team squad since Heckingbottom became head coach, appearing on the bench last season and making five senior appearances this term.

Making his first start for the club back in August when the Blades faced West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup, he started for the first time in the league last weekend in their 1-0 victory against Cardiff City.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Iliman Ndiaye Barnet Boreham Wood Bromley Ebbsfleet

This opportunity came around because of the unavailability of others, with Sander Berge, John Fleck and Tommy Doyle all being unavailable for the South Yorkshire outfit’s trip to the Welsh capital.

Although the teenager was withdrawn at the interval in favour of James McAtee who changed the game for the visitors at the Cardiff City Stadium, this chance to start would have delighted the youngster.

He could potentially get the chance to win more senior minutes out on loan with a temporary switch potentially able to be negotiated now – but Heckingbottom has admitted he will probably look to keep hold of him due to potential injury concerns that could come up in midfield.

The 45-year-old said: “When he didn’t go out to start with we wanted him around it.

“We have had a couple of things lined up for him recently but we can’t allow him to go out.

“I could probably let him out now, but the problem is even if it was a youth loan he’d miss Huddersfield, our next game.

“I don’t know, with the way it’s going, what numbers we are going to have, so we can’t really.”

The Verdict:

It probably wouldn’t be wise to loan him out at this stage because Sander Berge and John Fleck aren’t guaranteed to remain fit for the remainder of this season because of various factors.

In terms of Berge, he has struggled with fitness issues throughout his time at Bramall Lane and this is why they may need to invest in another midfield in January regardless of what happens with his future.

And with Fleck, considering he suffered a fractured leg not so long ago, he may suffer complications with that and no one can rely on him to show the best version of himself during 2022/23 because of this setback.

McAtee could be asked to start in a deeper role – but he suits a more advanced midfield position and made a real difference in the final third against the Bluebirds at the weekend.

They should look to reassess Arblaster’s situation in January though because their transfer business in the winter could potentially make the youngster surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane for the time being.