Previous Leeds United transfer target to be made free agent at end of month

Burnley have announced that they will not extend the contract of Joe Hart, and that the ex-England goalkeeper will leave the club at the end of this month.

Hart, 33, was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United earlier in the season. The ex-England and Manchester City stopper has experienced a turbulent recent history, but it looked as though Leeds would hand him a lifeline.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have since hushed the rumours though, and have instead turned their attention towards Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

It was widely expected that Hart would be released by Burnley this summer, but only today has the news been made official.

After Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City appointment back in 2016, the Spaniard immediately disbanded Hart, claiming that the Englishman didn’t suit his style of play.

Since then, Hart has fallen from grace, having endured tough spells with all of Torino, West Ham and Burnley – this season at Turf Moor, Hart hasn’t featured at all in the Premier League.

But Hart – who’s played in both a World Cup and a Euro competition with England – will now go in search on his fifth club in six seasons, and should Leeds’ search for a stopper continue long enough, they may well turn to Hart.

The verdict

Leeds might’ve dodge a bullet in avoiding Hart. As good a keeper as he has been, his demise has been there for everyone to see. He’s damaged goods by this point and if Leeds want to solidify their place in the Premier League (providing they get there) then they’ll need to broaden their search. The option of Hart however remains on the table.