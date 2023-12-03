Highlights Leeds United's new owners considered appointing Steve Cooper as their head coach before choosing Daniel Farke.

Cooper had a successful stint with Nottingham Forest and his stock was high in the summer.

Ultimately, Leeds went with Farke, who has proven himself in the Championship and has a more attacking style of play.

Leeds United’s new owners were told to try and appoint Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper before they turned to Daniel Farke earlier this year.

Steve Cooper had been on Leeds’ radar

It was a hectic summer for Leeds as they prepared for life back in the Championship following a dismal campaign last time out.

The Whites eventually went down under Sam Allardyce, who was the fourth head coach to take charge of the club in the Premier League in the season. As well as that, owner Andrea Radrizzani was in the process of selling his majority stake to the 49ers group.

So, the new ownership team had a lot of big decisions to make straight away, not least the appointment of a permanent head coach.

As we know, they ended up with Daniel Farke, and it’s fair to say it’s a decision that has paid off, with Leeds third in the Championship table and playing some excellent football.

However, it could have been different for the Yorkshire side, as The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed that some close to the owners were urging an ambitious move for Cooper.

“One person with recruitment experience and a line of contact with Leeds’ new ownership group thought the club should have a bash at Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper, on the basis that Cooper had torn up the Championship very recently and, like the Duke of Winchester in Blackadder, was forever on his last legs at the City Ground.”

Would Steve Cooper have been a good appointment for Leeds?

Cooper’s stock was high in the summer, as he had worked wonders with Forest to take them to the top-flight, and he followed that up by keeping them in the Premier League, something which seemed highly unlikely earlier in the campaign.

When you combine that with his youth World Cup win with England, we are talking about someone who is a good coach.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

To convince him to drop down to the Championship would have been a real statement of intent from Leeds, and he may have been a good fit.

But, it’s fair to say there won’t be any Leeds fans bothered by the fact they missed out on Cooper.

Instead, Farke was appointed, and he arrived as a proven winner at this level on two occasions with Norwich. Plus, most would agree that his style of play is more front foot, and that’s been backed up in the opening months of this season.

So, Leeds will be delighted at how it played out, and the owners deserve credit for bringing Farke in.

What next for Leeds United?

A 3-2 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday continued the Whites’ excellent run of form, and they’ve now won seven games in a row at Elland Road, which is some achievement.

The form of Ipswich and Leicester means they still have work to do to catch the top two, as they’re seven points behind the Tractor Boys, who trail Enzo Maresca’s side by a point themselves. So, it won’t be easy to bridge that gap, even if there’s a lot of football to be played.

There are some big tests coming up for Leeds this month, with games against Ipswich, Sunderland and West Brom before the New Year, so we will get a clearer picture of how good Farke’s side are over the coming weeks.