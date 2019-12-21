Previous Derby County target secures transfer

Luciano Costa has completed a move to Atlas, despite previously talking up a potential switch to Derby County.

The Mexican side confirmed the signing of Acosta via their official Twitter account, ending any speculation that the attacking midfielder could have joined Phillip Cocu’s Derby.

Linked with a move to Pride Park, Acosta could have followed Wayne Rooney from DC United after both played for the Major League Soccer side before being released over the summer.

Speaking to Argentine radio last month, Acosta mentioned Derby as a potential option but it is now announced that he will move to Mexican football.

Rooney will be able to make his official Derby debut from January 1st when the January transfer window reopens.

Derby are in desperate need of a boost in attack, having failed to find a regular goalscorer this term with the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Chris Martin and Jack Marriott all continuing to struggle.

Rams boss Cocu is expected to look for more options in the January transfer window which will be his first as manager of the club since taking over from Frank Lampard in the summer.

The verdict

If Acosta was that good and Cocu thought he could make a difference, then I am confident the Dutch tactician would have done all he could to bring him in.

Not only that but Rooney would have surely done the same. For now, Derby are excited with the fact Rooney is close to his debut, but Cocu needs to ensure he has the correct players around him.

Sitting in the lower half of the table, they clearly need to improve.