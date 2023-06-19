Darren Moore was not happy with the lack of transfer activity at Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday

After guiding the Owls back to the Championship during a remarkable season, it came as a huge surprise when it was announced on Monday that Moore had left the club.

The club explained that the decision was by ‘mutual consent’, although reporter Dom Howson has now indicated that Moore was not too happy with owner Dejphon Chansiri in January, when he wanted to strengthen the squad to help their promotion push.

“Just heard about Darren Moore’s departure. Is it a total shock? Can’t say it is to me. Led to believe he wasn’t happy at the club’s lack of transfer business in January. Wanted 4-5 new players. He was allowed to sign a brand new XI last summer. Big call for Chansiri now.”

The Yorkshire side only made one senior addition in the winter window, with Aden Flint joining Wednesday just four days before the deadline.

The defender was only brought in as a replacement for Mark McGuinness, who had been recalled by Cardiff City weeks before. With Alex Mighten also returning to Nottingham Forest after his loan spell, Moore could argue that the squad was weaker, even if the latter didn’t feature regularly.

Huge summer ahead for Sheffield Wednesday

You would expect more news to come out following Moore’s departure, because it would seem very strange if he was willing to leave Hillsborough now considering they’re in the Championship and they have the potential to improve. Plus, discussions would have taken place about next season already, so if Moore had a different vision to Chansiri it means an exit was inevitable.

This update indicates that Moore was not happy with the budget in January, which suggests it may still be a problem. From Chansiri’s perspective, he clearly didn’t want to invest again in the New Year after a very busy summer, and, in hindsight it just about paid off as the side won promotion.

Ultimately, if Moore and Chansiri weren’t on the same page it will raise questions from the supporters, but it’s probably for the best that the decision was made now. The focus is now on getting a replacement, and it will be interesting to see who comes in.