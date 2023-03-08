Previous Bristol City takeover interest from “a number” of consortiums revealed

Bristol City were previously the subject of interest from a number of American consortiums but talks never reached an advanced stage, according to Bristol Live.

Previously spending big on the likes of Tomas Kalas and Han-Noah Massengo, the Robins have cut costs in recent years with the Covid-19 pandemic likely to have played a part in their decision to spend less on incoming deals.

They haven’t utilised the loan market during Nigel Pearson’s time at the helm – but have brought in several free agents and only opened their chequebook in January when Antoine Semenyo was sold to AFC Bournemouth.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

The sale of Semenyo doesn’t look likely to trigger a spending spree in the summer though, not just because they want to continue abiding by the EFL’s financial rules but also because Stephen Lansdown is willing to sell a percentage of the Robins.

He has even revealed that he’s open to a full takeover as he looks to the future, though it’s currently unclear how much he’s set to demand to sell the Robins.

Talks have taken place regarding a potential takeover between the club and multiple American consortiums – but those discussions never advanced further than the “preliminary stage”.

The Verdict:

Lansdown has been a good owner and that’s why many City supporters will be sad to see him go when he does leave, with the club seemingly in a reasonably decent position off the pitch.

In fairness, they haven’t been the most successful on the pitch in recent seasons, looking like a bottom-half side now. That’s disappointing considering they were pushing for the play-offs at times under Lee Johnson.

However, they can only look to the future now and it’s reasonably bright considering Alex Scott is still at the club. The likes of Anis Mehmeti, Sam Bell and Tommy Conway could also become real stars in the next couple of seasons.

They certainly have a formidable attack when you chuck the likes of Nahki Wells and Andreas Weimann in there too – and they are a club that has a lot of potential with the right level of investment and with a sensible owner/consortium in charge.

Lansdown has been very sensible but now feels like a reasonably good time to hand over the baton to someone else with fresh ideas – because it’s clear he’s thinking about selling up.