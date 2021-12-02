‘Pretty surprised’ – One aspect of Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom decision goes under the spotlight

Sheffield United have turned to Paul Heckingbottom to put the club back on the right track following a stuttering start to the season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

News came last week that Heckingbottom had replaced Jokanovic, who lasted only 19 Championship fixtures.

Heckingbottom had a spell in interim charge last season in the Premier League and has already sparked a reaction at Bramall Lane, getting an much-improved performance from the squad on Sunday in a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

🗣 “I was a bit shocked…” @ChrisThorpe_ outlines his surprise at #sufc handing Paul Heckingbottom a contract until 2026 Check out the full episode of The Debate over on YouTube ▶️ https://t.co/ySWDGMp1vF pic.twitter.com/g9NERcdBgB — Football League World (@FootballLeagueW) December 2, 2021

However, long-term, it remains to be seen how successful Heckingbottom can be.

The Blades have backed him with a long-term contract until the summer of 2026, suggesting they are in it for the long haul.

Football League World journalist, Chris Thorpe, outlined his surprise at the length of that contract Sheffield United have handed Heckingbottom.

“Pretty surprised, particularly with the contract length,” Chris explained to FLW TV’s The Debate. “You don’t often see managers getting contracts that long, usually you get some that are on rolling deals, even at Premier League clubs.

“For them to put that much faith in him shows they’ve seen something in him – maybe in that caretaker spell or his work with the U23s – where he can, perhaps, be the next Chris Wilder.

“Maybe that’s why they’ve given him a deal of that length.”

