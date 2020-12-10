Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Pretty heartfelt’, ‘Not buying it’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to message from key figure

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to the fans after his controversial comments last week.

In a statement released on the club’s site, Evans backed Paul Lambert and implied he wouldn’t give in to fan pressure, as he did before, because it turned out to be costly.

That was in reference to the decision to sack Mick McCarthy, and it understandably annoyed the support as they felt he wasn’t taking responsibility for the poor position the Tractor Boys are in.

However, Evans addressed that today, sharing an update via the club’s media that made it clear he didn’t want to offend the fans or pass the blame onto others.

Even though most fans were glad to hear that from the owner, it’s fair to say it prompted a mixed response from the support on social media, with some not having it.

Here we look at a section of the comments from Twitter…


