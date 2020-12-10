‘Pretty heartfelt’, ‘Not buying it’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to message from key figure

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to the fans after his controversial comments last week.

In a statement released on the club’s site, Evans backed Paul Lambert and implied he wouldn’t give in to fan pressure, as he did before, because it turned out to be costly.

That was in reference to the decision to sack Mick McCarthy, and it understandably annoyed the support as they felt he wasn’t taking responsibility for the poor position the Tractor Boys are in.

However, Evans addressed that today, sharing an update via the club’s media that made it clear he didn’t want to offend the fans or pass the blame onto others.

Think you’re a big Ipswich Town fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18 In which year were Ipswich founded? 1878 1879 1880 1881

Even though most fans were glad to hear that from the owner, it’s fair to say it prompted a mixed response from the support on social media, with some not having it.

Here we look at a section of the comments from Twitter…

Respect — Roger (@rogerthetrainer) December 10, 2020

Not buying it — Luke Penning (@LukePenningVGP) December 10, 2020

🎤 🎼 You don’t know what your doing, you don’t know what your doing🎼 #evansout #lambertout — Graham Downey (@RAnobreaks1978) December 10, 2020

Stick your apology where the sun don’t shine lambert should be sacked simples — Paul Milner (@swadlad) December 10, 2020

To be fair, I think that’s a pretty heartfelt statement and most of what he says is absolutely correct. I hope Lambert reads this and adjusts his approach to the fans and media accordingly…along with trying to make something positive happen on the pitch! #itfc — BenO (@Itfcbenno1977) December 10, 2020

Hmm I'm guessing details of the iFollow subs going down and the number of season ticket cancellations have made a difference to ME's income. 🤔 — Dave Read (@tbhaarlem) December 10, 2020

Appreciate the apology and am willing to forgive nut the only way I can forget is by performances on the pitch and that's where the problem lies. Have no confidence in the current manager and am still awaiting his apology on numerous matters. — Smiffy (@Smiffy_2010) December 10, 2020