“Pretty happy” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit offer thoughts on Jon Dahl Tomasson’s spell to date

After opting to hand over the reins at Ewood Park to Jon Dahl Tomasson earlier this year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Blackburn Rovers would fare during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

The club’s supporters have experienced plenty of highs as well as some lows during this particular period as Rovers have won 12 and have lost nine of their 21 league fixtures.

As a result of these aforementioned victories, Blackburn currently occupy third place in the Championship standings and are only two points adrift of Sheffield United.

Rovers will be determined to bounce back from the disappointing defeat that they suffered at the hands of arch-rivals Burnley last weekend when the season resumes next month.

Blackburn are set to host Preston North End on December 10th.

Making reference to Tomasson’s spell to date, FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding has admitted that he has been pretty happy with how things have transpired under the guidance of Dane.

Speaking to FLW about whether he was happy with the job Tomasson has done, Wilding said: “In general, yes.

“I can’t deny the tactic of sitting back on leads in matches at times has shredded nerves on plenty of occasions and there are plenty of questions to be asked about the setup, tactics and selections in certain games, not least the defeat at Burnley last weekend.

“But I think it is worth remembering that Tomasson is still learning on the job which is his first in English football and I think as well, he has been saying all the right things and certainly seems to be buying into the job that he’s doing at Rovers.

“He’s taking everything, it looks to me, as seriously as he can and he’s sort of very much working towards the aims that he wants the club to succeed with in terms of both winning matches on the pitch and bringing through players of their own.

“I think he has, one way or the other, managed to get results that have put Rovers third in the Championship table at this stage of the season that I think had it been offered to any Blackburn fan at the start of the campaign they would have absolutely, 100% taken.

“So in that sense, I am pretty happy with the way that things have gone for Tomasson at Blackburn so far with the expectation of more to come either this season or beyond.”

When you consider that Blackburn finished eighth in the Championship standings last season, they are currently on course to achieve a better outcome at this level with Tomasson at the helm.

The one area that the Rovers boss will be determined to address is the club’s lack of consistency in the second-tier.

By turning defeats into draws and victories, Blackburn will be able to sustain a push for a top-six finish between now and the end of the campaign.

With the transfer window set to open in January, Tomasson may opt to add some fresh faces to his squad in an attempt to bolster Rovers’ chances of picking up positive results on a regular basis.