“Pretty experienced for his age” – Burnley targeting move for 13-cap international: The verdict

Burnley are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Dara O’Shea, Football League World understands.

The Clarets are seemingly on the prowl for another centre-back despite CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Luke McNally arriving at Turf Moor already this summer.

However, this development comes following Nathan Collins’ transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, another departure in this position with James Tarkowski joining Everton and Ben Mee departing on the expiration of his contract in Lancashire.

Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea could be a viable successor for his fellow countryman, despite the fact he spent a considerable chunk of last season out of action after fracturing his ankle during the early stages of the campaign.

West Brom may already have the likes of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi at their disposal – but Cedric Kipre is set to join Cardiff City on loan and the departure of O’Shea would leave them with even less depth in this area.

Looking at this potential deal from Vincent Kompany’s side’s point of view though, we asked three FLW writers whether the 23-year-old would be a good and much-needed signing at Turf Moor.

Billy Mulley

This is a really interesting potential development, as before Collins’ sale, not many people would have thought that any other Championship clubs would be able to even attempt a move for O’Shea.

The Irishman is an important part of the Albion defence in the here and now and he could also play a vital role in their immediate future, something that in most circumstances, would have made unavailable to Championship clubs.

Now, after generating a handsome enough fee from Collins’ departure, they could really look to test West Brom’s resolve.

O’Shea’s dominating defensive attributes, progressive abilities when in possession and the experience he has already racked up, makes him someone who could thrive with the Clarets.

However, West Brom are likely to hold an extremely high valuation of the defender who is an important component in the Albion squad.

Simmey Hannafin-Donaldson

This would be a good pick-up for Burnley if they were able to get it done.

O’Shea is pretty experienced for his age, but also young enough at 23 that he has plenty he can improve on and get better.

In other words, he is a player that could contribute now, whilst potentially growing with the club into the Premier League, which is where their ambitions will lay following relegation.

You have to question whether West Brom will be willing to sell, though.

Burnley and the Baggies are likely to be direct competitors this season, so that is a big reason to reject any transfer offers for him from them this summer.

O’Shea had that nasty injury that kept him from contributing as much as he would have liked last term, but Bruce will surely want to keep hold of him and see what impact he can have on the Baggies’ defence across a full season if he can remain healthy.

Adam Jones

This would be an excellent addition if they are able to pull it off.

They probably do have the resources now to make this deal a reality following Collins’ sale to Wolves – but it remains to be seen whether they would want to spend such a sizeable amount on one player or focus on levelling up their entire squad instead.

As a potential long-term player at Albion, they shouldn’t be accepting anything other than an absurdly large bid for his services even with Sam Johnstone leaving the club for free this summer.

For the Clarets though, he would help to replace the likes of Collins and Tarkowski, even if he isn’t in his prime yet.

The 23-year-old may also be a useful player in the top flight considering he isn’t at his peak yet, so this is a potentially exciting addition if they are able to get it over the line.