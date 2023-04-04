Millwall played out a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, as Gary Rowett's side continue to push for a place in the Championship's play-offs this season.

The Lions are sitting fifth in the Championship table and have a four-point cushion to Norwich City in seventh following a draw with West Brom.

How did Millwall fans react to Jed Wallace v West Brom?

One talking point before, during and after the game was Jed Wallace's reunion with Millwall. Earlier in the season, the West Brom winger's celebrations and antics during October's 2-1 defeat at The Den had irritated Millwall fans, on what was his first return to the club he'd spent six seasons with.

Wallace would leave Millwall for West Brom in a bid to pursue a better chance of Premier League football - something that's not really looking likely this season under Carlos Corberan whilst his former club push on for a play-off spot.

Post-match on Saturday, Wallace applauded the Millwall travelling support at West Brom, seemingly in a bid to build some bridges he'd previously burnt.

Footage of that moment emerged from Alex Jones of News at Den on Twitter.

Many Millwall fans' response to Wallace applauding the away end over the weekend was a simple "fair play" to the 29-year-old.

There was further credit for Wallace:

Naturally, though, there was other reaction to footage of Wallace, including some fans saying Wallace is itching for a move back to The Den, given the club's higher standing in the Championship's current standings.