Preston’s summer transfer hopes for Everton player emerge

Preston North End want to take Everton striker Tom Cannon on loan for the whole of next season journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Cannon is currently on loan with the Championship club, having joined them back in the January transfer window.

Since making that temporary move to Deepdale, the 20-year-old has made nine appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side, scoring once when he netted the winner in the recent 2-1 win over Wigan.

Now it seems as though the striker has done enough, to convince North End that he is worth pursuing again when the window reopens at the end of this season.

According to this latest update, Cannon has impressed during his loan spell at Deepdale, and manager Ryan Lowe is therefore keen to have him again for the 2023/24 campaign.

It is thought that the striker will be assessed by Everton and manager Sean Dyche, before a decision is made on his next step.

Prior to that move to Preston, Cannon had made three competitive appearances for Everton’s senior side.

The Verdict

This does seem like a sensible plan for Preston to make with regards to the future of Cannon.

Ryan Lowe’s side have struggled for goals this season, so they are going to have to bring in some further attacking options come the summer window.

Cannon though, has looked a bright spark while he has been at Deepdale, meaning you do feel that with more experience, he could make more of an impact in front of goal for them going forward.

Meanwhile, you imagine Everton themselves will be looking to add in attack in the summer after their own scoring problems, and that could well open the door for Cannon to make this move again.