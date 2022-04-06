Preston’s Izzy Brown aims Blackpool dig after derby victory

Preston North End playmaker Izzy Brown has aimed a dig at Blackpool fans after his side beat their North West rivals 1-0 at Deepdale last night.

Neil Critchley’s team beat the Lilywhites 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Bloomfield Road in October but Tuesday evening allowed the hosts to get some revenge – in what was Ryan Lowe’s first taste of the derby.

Preston had hit the bar twice before Cameron Archer scored the game’s decisive goal in first half stoppage time – slamming a low strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Brown was not involved in proceedings as he continues to recover from injury but it seems he couldn’t resist aiming a dig at Blackpool on Twitter.

Hope they had a good night🤍💙 https://t.co/AQ8Ba3Yekn — Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) April 5, 2022

The victory was just Preston’s second in eight games but sees them leapfrog their local rivals into 13th and means that Lowe’s side have the bragging rights until their next meeting, which will now be next season.

The Verdict

Preston fans are going to absolutely love this from Brown, who knows exactly what he’s doing here.

He’s spent much of the season sidelined due to injury but the 25-year-old clearly understands the fierce dislike between the two clubs and isn’t afraid of aiming a dig after the derby victory.

The playmaker has not featured for Preston since joining on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer due to injury but this will certainly make him a popular figure amongst the Deepdale faithful.

He’ll be hoping to show them what he’s got on the pitch in the near future, however, and told fans he will “see you on the pitch very soon” in a recent Instagram post.