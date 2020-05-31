Preston’s Declan Rudd discusses his return to training as season resume draws closer

Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd has discussed his side’s return to training this week, ahead of next month’s proposed restart of the Championship.

The 29-year-old has once again proved to be one of Preston’s most important players, and one of the league’s best goalkeepers. He’s so far featured in all 37 of Preston’s Championship games and has played a huge part in their promotion push.

But he nor any of his Championship competitors have featured in over two months now. The football is quickly nearing its long awaited return and that took another step this week as players returned to training, but under strict social distancing guidelines.

Speaking to www.pnefc.co.uk about the situation, Rudd said:

“It has been a bit different – not majorly different to a usual pre-season return – just it is in smaller groups, which is the only real difference. It has been just as tough as always and when you are working that hard, you don’t really realise what is going on around you.”

Fans of the EFL and Premier League were delighted to see their teams return to training this week. Preston will resume their season in 6th-place of the Championship table, with nine games left to secure their spot in the top-six.

Rudd then will quickly need to get back to match fitness to help Preston get over the line:

“From a goalkeeper point of view it has not been much different to a normal session,” he explained.

“We are working in separate goals, staying away from each other, but we are doing the same drills, the same exercises and it is quite good to be able to get straight back into it as a goalkeeper.

“The pitches are taking a bit of a toll on the hips at the minute and it is just about getting used to the load and the pounding on your joints again, but it is kind of nice to feel that again as you feel like you are doing your work.”

Having taken such a long break from compeitive football, players will need a mini pre-season to get back up to speed – rushing into compeitive matches will only make them more susceptible to injury.

Rudd’s side have just a one point cushion to 7th-place Bristol City. They’ve been in-and-around the top-six all season but lost their final three before the break.

The verdict

Preston didn’t finish the season in good form, so perhaps the temporary halt came at a good time for them. They looked to be crashing out of the top-six but they can recover from that, and Rudd will be hoping he can help his side to what’d be a great achievement in finishing in the top-six.